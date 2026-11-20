Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 29 points, leading No. 10 UCLA to a 96-34 victory over Cal Poly.

Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 29 points in 27 minutes — all but two on a career-best nine 3-pointers — and No. 10 UCLA routed Cal Poly 96-34 on Thursday night.

The fifth-year senior who missed last season while rehabbing a torn ACL hadn't made more than two 3-pointers in her first four games. Gardiner was 9 of 12 from long range in setting the program record for most in a game. Her other two points came on free throws. The Bruins had four other players in double figures: KK Bransford , Addy Brown , Donovyn Hunter and Sienna Betts .

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Betts also had nine assists and eight rebounds. UCLA dominated the third quarter after leading 40-17 at halftime. The Bruins scored the first 17 points while extending their lead to 40 points. They shot 71% from 3-point range, making 5 of 7 with Gardiner hitting two.

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The Bruins kept it up in the fourth. After Mecca Alexander's basket to open the period for Cal Poly, UCLA ran off 24 consecutive points for a 92-32 lead. UCLA improved to 13-0 all-time against Cal Poly, including seven straight wins at home since 2013. Last season, the Bruins won the matchup by 87 points — the fourth-largest margin of victory in program history.

The defending national champion Bruins concluded a five-game season-opening homestand playing under their title banner raised at Pauley Pavilion last weekend. Cal Poly: Visits No. 16 Washington on Sunday in the Mustangs' second straight game against a ranked opponent.