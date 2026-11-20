Timea Gardiner scores a career-high 29 points in 27 minutes — all but two on a career-best nine three-pointers — to power No. 10 UCLA past Cal Poly 96-34.

Timea Gardiner made a program-record nine three-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points as No. 10 UCLA overwhelmed Cal Poly, 96-34, to remain unbeaten. The fifth-year senior returned after missing last season while rehabbing a torn ACL.

The defending national champions take their 5-0 start on the road to face Tennessee on Sunday. The fifth-year senior, who missed last season while rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament, hadn’t made more than two three-pointers in her first four games. Gardiner was nine of 12 from long range in setting the program record for most in a game. Her other two points came on free throws.

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KK Bransford scores 14 points as No. 10 UCLA smothered previously unbeaten Princeton with its defense in a 55-34 win. UCLA dominated the third quarter after leading 40-17 at halftime. The Bruins scored the first 17 points while extending their lead to 40 points. They shot 71% from three-point range, making five of seven, with Gardiner hitting two.

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The Bruins kept it up in the fourth. After Mecca Alexander’s basket to open the period for Cal Poly, UCLA ran off 24 consecutive points for a 92-32 lead. UCLA improved to 13-0 all-time against Cal Poly, including seven straight wins at home since 2013. Last season, the Bruins won the matchup by 87 points — the fourth-largest margin of victory in program history.

The defending national champion Bruins concluded a five-game season-opening homestand playing under their title banner raised at Pauley Pavilion last weekend.