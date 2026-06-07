'Time to turn this tiny joke into a revolution': India's young 'cockroaches' hold first protest

The Cockroach Janta Party, a social media movement in India that started as a parody, faces its first test as its founder leads a demonstration in New Delhi.

A demonstrator displays a cockroach mask as supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party gather for a protest in New Delhi on Saturday. A mock ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ born as an online parody staged its first real-world protest in New Delhi, channeling viral satire into anger over exam irregularities and broader national issues.

Young supporters in cockroach masks demanded the education minister’s resignation, turning frustration over leaked tests, joblessness and shrinking opportunities under Narendra Modi’s government into a playful yet pointed youth uprising. The parody party, inspired by the chief justice’s ‘cockroach’ insult and claiming millions of followers within weeks, now faces a crucial test: sustaining street power amid government resistance.

Hundreds of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party, an online joke that drew millions across India, gathered for the first time in the nation‘s capital Saturday, taking the social media movement into its biggest real-world test yet. The protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi marks the movement’s first foray into street politics after weeks of dominating social media feeds and news headlines, attracting millions of online followers and widespread support among young Indians.

The Cockroach Janta Party — whose name is a play on that of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party — emerged within the last month among supporters who proudly call themselves “cockroaches,” after India’s chief justice likened critics of the government to the reviled insects. The CJP has since turned the cockroach into a wry badge of endurance and political articulation.

The immediate trigger for Saturday’s protest was reported irregularity in a recent exam that has dominated headlines in India, angering a large community of students. Hundreds of mostly young Indians gathered in the heart of New Delhi’s protest zone near Parliament, some with placards and cockroach masks. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement, joined the protest after he landed in the capital from the U.S. on Saturday morning.

Police had laid steel barricades at arrivals at New Delhi’s international airport. Dipke said in a social media post shortly after arriving that police granted permission to the CJP to hold the protest, adding: “Cockroaches gather at Jantar Mantar. ” CJP organizers used social media to rally supporters for Saturday’s march, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The demand grew out of an exam irregularity controversy in May that quickly became a broader outlet for frustration over India’s education system and limited job opportunities. Supporters chanted slogans including, “Cockroaches are coming, Dharmendra Pradhan is going! ” One placard read: “Waiting for exams that don’t leak. ” Participants were encouraged to bring India’s national flag and a book, which organizers said symbolized the right to education and equal opportunity for all.

Organizers also urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and avoid any confrontations with police. Mansi Sehgal, a 26-year-old protester, said that though the protests began around exam issues, the deeper problem is that people haven’t had a space to speak up or ask questions.

“CJP is doing that. So, this is literally the first thing that people can connect and ask questions,” she said.

“This is a long fight. We are seeing that it’s nearly a month that we are demanding resignation,” Dipke said at the venue. How many ultimately would join the protest remained unclear, making the event an early test of whether the movement can channel its online popularity into broader grassroots support around growing frustration among young Indians over education, jobs and economic prospects.

The other main challenge would be how the party navigates the kind of clampdown earlier protest movements have faced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Over the last decade, authorities have sought to stamp out protests against the Modi government, including demonstrations against a controversial citizenship legislation and yearlong farmers protests. Some protest movements also have faced legal action against organizers and activist arrests, which many say reflects a broader effort by the government to suppress dissent.

“This is a youth-first movement,” said Satya Prakash Yadav, a student. “Youth is the future and we will ensure that our future is secure. ”India’s Chief Justice Surya Kant likened critics and some unemployed youth to cockroaches during a May hearing, sparking backlash among frustrated young Indians. Dipke, a political communications strategist and Boston University student, used the insult as inspiration for a parody political party.

Weeks after launching a website and social media accounts, CJP’s Instagram page has amassed more than 22 million followers. Videos and memes lampooning unemployment, corruption and political dysfunction have drawn millions of views online. Parody CJP accounts also have adopted the cockroach as a political symbol and use memes, mock campaign slogans and satirical commentary. The movement’s tongue-in-cheek messaging blends self-deprecating humor with political criticism.

Supporters jokingly describe themselves as unemployed, perpetually online and shut out of meaningful influence. Beneath the humor lies a broader criticism of Modi’s government. CJP supporters argue that under Modi, ordinary Indians, particularly young people, have been left with fewer opportunities. Young people in India make up more than a quarter of the population but face limited job opportunities, rising unemployment and growing disillusionment with traditional politics.

Many young voters also are critical of Modi’s BJP, citing concerns over rising religious polarization, widening inequality and mounting economic pressures. The movement’s skeptics, particularly supporters of Modi’s party, dismiss the phenomenon as little more than a social media gimmick. They argue that the movement’s online popularity may not translate into street mobilization and that its rapid rise will be fleeting.

The group’s rise echoes a similar trend across South Asia of youth movements born out of social media playing a central role in anti-government protests, including uprisings in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and unrest in Nepal. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together.

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