Time to restock your reading material? Check out the Loussac Library’s fall book sale this weekend

The Loussac Library is holding it's Fall Book Sale this weekend- a great time to stock-up for winter.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Alaskans know that winter is on the way and for some people, that means making time to curl up with a good book.

If your literary stash needs a re-fresh, you might consider visiting the Fall Book Sale at the Loussac Library this weekend. The event, put on by the nonprofit Friends of the Library, raises money for library programs throughout the year and helps put books on library shelves. This year, there are an estimated 25,000 books up for sale of every kind you can imagine.

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Friends of the Library volunteer Anne Stone summed it up this way: “People come in and they are so thrilled to get some books, and they are so thrilled to see so many good ones so cheap! ” Adult hardcover books are generally $3.00, paperbacks are $2.00, Children’s hardcover books are $1.00 and children’s paperbacks are $.50.

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In addition, there are CDs, DVDs, audio books and a recently donated collection of 16-millimeter films that sell for $10.00 a reel. The Fall Book Sale is open to Friends of the Library members Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. . The public sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. when everything left is half price. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com