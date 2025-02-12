Time to Raise Our Voices Against Government Overreach and Inefficiency

This article calls for active resistance against the dismantling of government institutions and highlights concerns about government overreach, partisan agendas, and the need for fiscal responsibility. It urges readers to engage in civic duties, stay informed, and support organizations combating these issues.

For those watching the dismantling of our government institutions, it’s time to get off the sidelines and actively start to raise our voices in protest. Here are three suggestions to get involved. First, invest the time to stay up to date on the actions being taken by reading credible, fact-checked daily news reporting. A free press is essential to stopping the power grab underway.

Next, communicate on a regular basis with your federal and state elected officials to express your concerns about what is happening and exhort them to stand up to the efforts to destroy the protections and benefits built by and for the people over generations. Finally, find and join one of the local grassroots organizations forming across the country to combat the authoritarians taking over our government. I was relieved to read in the article that our “expert in chief” has been able to assign blame for the fatal passenger jet-Army helicopter collision on an obsolete computer system. It is reassuring to know that he has pinpointed the problem and that it was not a DEI-related issue. With all of the other problems he has tasked himself with solving in the world, including the crisis in Gaza, where does he find the time? As a “lesser expert,” I have a number of “solutions” I would be willing to offer on national and world issues if anyone cares. The thought that a public official with no knowledge should make unsupported pronouncements and that they get reported without comment or criticism only serves to show how far we as a people and a nation have fallen.I am stunned by the wanton efforts of the Trump administration (e.g., Elon Musk) to raid and pillage our government organizations without the benefit of checks and balances and congressional oversight. Regardless of party or its views, our Constitution should never be usurped by individuals hell-bent on seeing their agendas realized.Waters’ behavior was disrespectful to the guard and an abuse of her power as a United States representative. I believe Waters should publicly apologize to the guard, and then move forward to focus on her responsibilities to the people of California to eliminate waste in government.CSU graduates get jobs and pay state and federal taxes. The returns on investments in the CSU system are huge. We cannot allow the CSU system to crumble under the weight of budget shortfalls of up to $1 billion. California needs to invest more in the CSU system to support the state’s economy and future tax revenues. CSU needs stable annual funding from a statewide bond measure.Letters: California should deregulate home insurance market I’ve come to rely on Dan Walters’ objective descriptions of the goings-on in the murky world of California politics. But his recent column stating federal action to finally euthanize California’s “Train to Nowhere” “could” be a mercy killing seems understated., while the number to complete it is now over $128 billion, but that’s just the beginning. Remember, the $33 billion “bullet train” was supposed to reduce the climate consequences of fossil-fueled traffic between Northern and Southern California. What happens to that justification now that Sacramento plans to legislate everyone into switching to partially or fully electric vehicles? If even 25% of the traffic on I-5 becomes electric, there goes one-quarter of the justification for the original $33 billion project





