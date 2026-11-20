Time Out reveals the top ten coolest streets worldwide, featuring Song Wat Road in Bangkok at number one and Golborne Road in London in second place.

Time Out has unveiled its annual ranking of the world's twenty-eight coolest streets, identifying vibrant urban corridors that blend heritage, creativity, and community energy. The list highlights destinations that offer unique cultural experiences, ranging from bustling markets in London to an extensive commercial stretch in Montreal.

Bangkok's Song Wat Road Leads Global Rankings

Song Wat Road in Bangkok claims the number one spot as the coolest street globally, situated within the city's historic Chinatown district. This area has undergone significant transformation to become a creative hub featuring colorful shophouses, independent boutiques, and numerous local eateries. The street is home to Made in Song Wat, a collective of sixty creative businesses operating under the motto where heritage meets creativity. They host regular neighborhood dinners and social gatherings to foster community engagement. Visitors can also explore the Lao Pun Tao Kong Shrine, a site dating back over two hundred years and decorated in gold and red. Time Out suggests dining at Gu Long Boa to sample traditional Teochew-style steamed buns.

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London's Golborne Road Secures Second Place

Golborne Road in London takes the second position on the global list, offering a mix of vintage stores, boutiques, and a popular flea market. The street overlooks the Trellick Tower, a notable brutalist-style building, and serves as a central hub for London's largest Moroccan and Portuguese communities. It offers a diverse array of independent restaurants and cafes that cater to a wide range of tastes. The location also holds cultural significance as the filming site for Lily Allen's music video for the song LDN. For dining, Time Out recommends Canteen, a walk-in Italian restaurant known for its seasonal menu.

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International Entrants Feature Historic and Modern Attractions

Fernández de Enciso in Buenos Aires ranks third, passing through the Villa Devoto neighborhood and offering tree-lined paths with new dining options. At the street's end lies Plaza Arenales, a popular gathering spot for locals. Time Out highlights El Pastificio de Pablos for its homemade pasta. In Helsinki, Vaasankatu secures fourth place, praised for having some of the best and most affordable pizza in Finland, specifically at Blondie Pizza. The street also houses Pieni Leffakauppa, a renowned film shop for media enthusiasts. Neil Road in Singapore ranks fifth, running through Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar with heritage shophouses linked to former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. It features progressive venues like gay bars and the new restaurant Assaggi, which launched in August.

Montreal's Major Stretch And Future Urban Trends

Boulevard Saint-Laurent in Montreal ranks sixth, spanning approximately seven miles and known locally as the Main. This extensive corridor contains over seven hundred businesses and restaurants, connecting diverse neighborhoods such as Chinatown, Little Portugal, and the Plateau. The street becomes the focal point for the annual BLVD Festival, which closes traffic to the public to allow for family-friendly activities and vendor stalls. These rankings reflect a broader trend toward valuing streets that support independent commerce and preserve local history.