'Haul in corporate CEOs. Put them under oath. Make them answer for the rip-offs,' said Groundwork Collaborative president Lindsay Owens after a midterm in which nearly half of voters said the cost of living was their top concern.

‘Time for Some Accountability’: Advocate Says Democrats Must Subpoena Corporate Price-Gougers “Haul in corporate CEOs. Put them under oath. Make them answer for the rip-offs,” said Groundwork Collaborative president Lindsay Owens after the midterm elections.

After receiving a resounding mandate to act on America’s cost-of-living crisis, Democrats are considering bringing corporate executives before Congress in January.and nursing home operators, among dozens of others," including for their alleged roles in driving up prices for cash-strapped Americans in recent years. , who is expected to take over as chair of the House Judiciary Committee in January, told the Sun that his staff had been examining potential investigations, but he remained vague about his plans.

Also read The fight for tech accountability starts now

, and to the extent corporations are involved, they are subject to the oversight project of Congress and our subpoena authority like everyone else.

”across the map in Tuesday's midterms, with 48% of voters saying that the cost of living was the single most important issue motivating them, according to a pre-election survey by Lindsay Owens, Groundwork’s president and CEO, said that, to fulfill their campaign-trail promises to fight for “affordability,” Democratic lawmakers must relentlessly pursue accountability for “Last night made it pretty clear: People are sick and tired of corporate America scheming its way to record profits while the rest of us get stuck with the bill,” she wrote onIn a Tuesday podcast appearance with Theo Von before the election, Owens said Democrats must zero in on what shecorporate America’s “reinvention of the rip-off” over the past five years, which has involved increasingly targeted and sophisticated methods—including algorithmic price-fixing, junk fees, and subscription traps—to squeeze every possible cent out of consumers.and his administration, Owens said Democrats also need to bring in "everyone from corporate America" and take them to task for their pricing tactics.that consumers who use the shopping assistant spend an average of 40% more per order than those who do not.

"agitation index," which would have monitored users' scrolling speed, jerky movements, battery level, and other variables to adjust what they see on the app. The companyfor the same route using algorithms that the company has said are based on what a consumer is willing to pay.

Much of what has already been documented about these practices comes from publicly available sources, such as patent filings and “the stuff they’re stupid enough to say to their investors” on earnings calls, Owens said. But with control of House and Senate committees, she said, Democrats will have the power to force companies to "turn over their books, their algorithm... all of the stuff that they don't want us to see.

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" She said, "That will require ticking off some companies and ticking off some lobbyists and doing business a little differently than Washington has done business in the past. "US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election.

We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.

People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.corporate greed After receiving a resounding mandate to act on America’s cost-of-living crisis, Democrats are considering bringing corporate executives before Congress in January.and nursing home operators, among dozens of others," including for their alleged roles in driving up prices for cash-strapped Americans in recent years.

, who is expected to take over as chair of the House Judiciary Committee in January, told the Sun that his staff had been examining potential investigations, but he remained vague about his plans. , and to the extent corporations are involved, they are subject to the oversight project of Congress and our subpoena authority like everyone else.

”across the map in Tuesday's midterms, with 48% of voters saying that the cost of living was the single most important issue motivating them, according to a pre-election survey by Lindsay Owens, Groundwork’s president and CEO, said that, to fulfill their campaign-trail promises to fight for “affordability,” Democratic lawmakers must relentlessly pursue accountability for “Last night made it pretty clear: People are sick and tired of corporate America scheming its way to record profits while the rest of us get stuck with the bill,” she wrote onIn a Tuesday podcast appearance with Theo Von before the election, Owens said Democrats must zero in on what shecorporate America’s “reinvention of the rip-off” over the past five years, which has involved increasingly targeted and sophisticated methods—including algorithmic price-fixing, junk fees, and subscription traps—to squeeze every possible cent out of consumers.and his administration, Owens said Democrats also need to bring in "everyone from corporate America" and take them to task for their pricing tactics.that consumers who use the shopping assistant spend an average of 40% more per order than those who do not.

"agitation index," which would have monitored users' scrolling speed, jerky movements, battery level, and other variables to adjust what they see on the app. The companyfor the same route using algorithms that the company has said are based on what a consumer is willing to pay.

Much of what has already been documented about these practices comes from publicly available sources, such as patent filings and “the stuff they’re stupid enough to say to their investors” on earnings calls, Owens said. But with control of House and Senate committees, she said, Democrats will have the power to force companies to "turn over their books, their algorithm... all of the stuff that they don't want us to see.

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" She said, "That will require ticking off some companies and ticking off some lobbyists and doing business a little differently than Washington has done business in the past. "After receiving a resounding mandate to act on America’s cost-of-living crisis, Democrats are considering bringing corporate executives before Congress in January.and nursing home operators, among dozens of others," including for their alleged roles in driving up prices for cash-strapped Americans in recent years. , who is expected to take over as chair of the House Judiciary Committee in January, told the Sun that his staff had been examining potential investigations, but he remained vague about his plans. , and to the extent corporations are involved, they are subject to the oversight project of Congress and our subpoena authority like everyone else.

”across the map in Tuesday's midterms, with 48% of voters saying that the cost of living was the single most important issue motivating them, according to a pre-election survey by Lindsay Owens, Groundwork’s president and CEO, said that, to fulfill their campaign-trail promises to fight for “affordability,” Democratic lawmakers must relentlessly pursue accountability for “Last night made it pretty clear: People are sick and tired of corporate America scheming its way to record profits while the rest of us get stuck with the bill,” she wrote onIn a Tuesday podcast appearance with Theo Von before the election, Owens said Democrats must zero in on what shecorporate America’s “reinvention of the rip-off” over the past five years, which has involved increasingly targeted and sophisticated methods—including algorithmic price-fixing, junk fees, and subscription traps—to squeeze every possible cent out of consumers.and his administration, Owens said Democrats also need to bring in "everyone from corporate America" and take them to task for their pricing tactics.that consumers who use the shopping assistant spend an average of 40% more per order than those who do not.

"agitation index," which would have monitored users' scrolling speed, jerky movements, battery level, and other variables to adjust what they see on the app. The companyfor the same route using algorithms that the company has said are based on what a consumer is willing to pay.

Much of what has already been documented about these practices comes from publicly available sources, such as patent filings and “the stuff they’re stupid enough to say to their investors” on earnings calls, Owens said. But with control of House and Senate committees, she said, Democrats will have the power to force companies to "turn over their books, their algorithm... all of the stuff that they don't want us to see.

" She said, "That will require ticking off some companies and ticking off some lobbyists and doing business a little differently than Washington has done business in the past. " The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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