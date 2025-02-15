Timberwolves Stun Thunder with Rookie Power

The Minnesota Timberwolves, despite being underdogs and missing key players, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in a surprising upset. The victory was fueled by the strong performance of rookie duo Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were struggling, caught in a tight Western Conference standings where seeds 2-10 were separated by just a few games. Entering Thursday's game against the OKC Thunder, they were on a two-game losing streak. During this losing streak, they faced the Milwaukee Bucks, but it was more of a name than a real competition. Kyle Kuzma was the only player who truly resembled a Buck instead of the Herd, Milwaukee's G League affiliate.

Facing a formidable Thunder team, who were on a dominant run with single-digit losses just a day before the NBA All-Star Break, the Timberwolves were underdogs. Minnesota was missing four key players, including Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. They looked like a team in desperate need of a break. However, the Timberwolves staged a remarkable comeback, securing a 116-101 victory over the Thunder. This win dropped Oklahoma City to 44-10, eight games ahead of the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies. Minnesota's record improved to 31-25, putting them just one game away from avoiding the play-in tournament.A significant factor in this victory was the impact of the Timberwolves' rookie duo, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham. Both players made a noticeable difference coming off the bench. Shannon Jr. contributed 13 points, six rebounds, and an assist, finishing with a +23 plus-minus rating for the game. Dillingham added six points, five assists, and three rebounds, posting a +18 plus-minus rating. These rookies have steadily earned more playing time and are establishing themselves as valuable contributors in their first season.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES OKC THUNDER NBA ROOKIES TERRENCE SHANNON JR. ROB DILLINGHAM WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunder vs Timberwolves Prediction: Oklahoma City Covers the Spread Against a Sluggish MinnesotaThe Oklahoma City Thunder are favored against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup tonight. The Thunder have been performing well, while the Timberwolves have struggled lately. This article provides analysis and predictions for the game.

Read more »

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and AnalysisThe Oklahoma City Thunder are heavy favorites over the Minnesota Timberwolves in an upcoming NBA matchup. Despite the Timberwolves' talent, recent struggles and a poor start to games suggest an upset is unlikely. The analysis dives into the Thunder's strengths, the Timberwolves' weaknesses, and key factors that could influence the outcome of the game.

Read more »

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Face Edwards, Timberwolves in All-Star Break FinaleShai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, seeking their eighth consecutive win, will take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a crucial NBA matchup. The game, which marks the final night of competition before the All-Star Break, promises to be a thrilling showdown between two teams with playoff aspirations.

Read more »

BetMGM Bonus Code 'CVRSBONUS1500' for Thunder vs. Timberwolves GameBetMGM is offering a risk-free bet up to $1,500 for new users who sign up using bonus code 'CVRSBONUS1500' and place their first wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Read more »

FanDuel Offers $150 Bonus Bets for Thunder vs. Timberwolves GameTake advantage of FanDuel's new-user promotion and bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets for tonight's Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game.

Read more »

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly for Thunder vs Timberwolves Tonight on TNTBet on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with DraftKings. No DraftKings promo code needed. Bet $5, get $150 bonus bets!

Read more »