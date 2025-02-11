Timberwolves Sale Approved by Arbitrators: Rodriguez and Lore to Take Over

After a contentious dispute over a final payment, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have been awarded victory by arbitrators, paving the way for them to become the new majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised for new ownership after an arbitration ruling sided with Alex Rodriguez (ARod) and Marc Lore in a dispute over a final payment. Rodriguez and Lore agreed to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx from Glen Taylor in 2021 for $1.5 billion, a process structured in three transactions. This agreement would have granted Lore and Rodriguez 60 percent ownership, leaving Taylor with 20 percent.

However, disagreements arose in March 2024 when Taylor claimed that the deadline for a final payment of approximately $600 million had been missed, effectively terminating the sale. The dispute centered around whether Lore and Rodriguez had fulfilled their obligation to make the final payment by March 27, 2024, as stipulated in the original agreement. Taylor asserted that the deadline had passed and that no justifiable extension had been granted, while Rodriguez and Lore maintained that they had submitted signed documents to the NBA on March 20, requiring approval from the league's Board of Governors, which caused the delay.After legal arguments were presented before a three-member arbitration panel in Minneapolis in November 2023, Rodriguez and Lore were declared the winners. The ruling grants them a 90-day window to finalize the payment and assume control of the franchise. The ownership change still requires final approval from the NBA Board of Governors before Rodriguez and Lore officially become majority owners





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Timberwolves Alex Rodriguez Marc Lore Glen Taylor Ownership Arbitration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timberwolves Sale to Lore and Rodriguez Group Proceeds After Arbitration RulingA three-person arbitration panel ruled in favor of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, paving the way for the completion of their $1.5 billion purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The sale is subject to approval by the NBA's board of governors.

Read more »

Panel rules for Lore, Rodriguez in sale of TimberwolvesThe ownership transfer of the Minnesota Timberwolves must continue as planned, after an arbitration panel ruled Monday that controlling owner Glen Taylor must cede control of the club to partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez in the disputed final phase.

Read more »

Lore and Rodriguez Win Arbitration, Set to Become Timberwolves Majority OwnersMarc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have been declared the new majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves after winning an arbitration case against Glen Taylor. The group now has 90 days to finalize the purchase and must be approved by the NBA's Board of Governors.

Read more »

Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore in clear to become Timberwolves owners after legal battleThe Timberwolves are set to have new owners — for real, this time. A three-person arbitration panel ruled in favor of Marc Lore and former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez allowing the sale proce…

Read more »

Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore set to take over Timberwolves after winning arbitration caseThe ownership transfer of the Minnesota Timberwolves must continue as originally planned, putting Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore on track to be the team's majority owners.

Read more »

MN Timberwolves ownership dispute: ARod, Lore win arbitration battleAn arbitration ruling over a dispute stemming from a final payment has sided with Alex Rodriguez (ARod) and Marc Lore to become the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Read more »