Timberwolves Dominate Mavericks 133-94 Behind Bones Hyland's Season-High 24 Points

The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their win streak to five games with a dominant 133-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Minnesota built a season-high 44-point lead, shot 57.8% from the field while holding Dallas to 37.2%. Bones Hyland led the bench with a season-high 24 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-6 from three, plus eight assists in 23 minutes.

Oct 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland dribbles. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin Thursday night’s 133-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks Minnesota won its fifth consecutive game and never let Dallas find a way back after taking control in the second half.

The Wolves led by as many as 44 points, shot 57.8% from the field and held the Mavericks to an abysmal 37.2% shooting from the field.44: Minnesota’s Largest LeadMinnesota’s lead reached 44 points in the fourth quarter, its largest advantage of the season. The Wolves had already turned a 15-point halftime lead into a 34-point advantage after three quarters before the game became a race to the final buzzer.

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The 44-point lead was also Minnesota’s largest at any point this season, making Thursday’s win its most dominant performance of the year to this point. The third quarter was when this game went from a comfortable Minnesota lead to a complete blowout. Dallas scored the first point of the second half, but the Wolves responded with a 10-0 run and never looked back.

Minnesota outscored Dallas 36-17 in the quarter, taking a 67-52 halftime lead and turning it into a 103-69 advantage heading into the fourth. LaMelo Ball helped ignite the run with a deep three, while Jonathan Kuminga and Jaden McDaniels attacked the paint. Minnesota’s defense did the rest, holding Dallas to 17 points while continuing to get quality looks offensively.didn’t just have a big scoring night. He was almost perfect in all facets.

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Hyland finished with a season-high 24 points while shooting 7-for-10 overall and 5-for-6 from three. He also added eight assists in 23 minutes, giving Minnesota another dangerous creator off the bench. His shooting was especially important early. Hyland helped Minnesota close the first quarter on a 15-2 run after Dallas had led 24-19, knocking down multiple threes while also creating opportunities for teammates.

Dallas had been getting a ton from Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg coming into Thursday night. The two combined for 78 points in the Mavericks’ win over Indiana, with Flagg scoring a career-high 43 and Irving adding 35. Against Minnesota, neither player came close to that production. Flagg finished with just 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting, while Irving scored 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

The two combined to shoot just 9-for-27 from the field as Minnesota's defense made it impossible for either one to get into any kind of rhythm. Flagg had been averaging 25.9 points a night entering the game, while Kyrie Irving was averaging 22.9. Keeping both of them around half of their usual scoring production was a huge win for Minnesota's defense, especially with Anthony Edwards still sidelined. The Wolves didn't need one defender to completely shut down either player.

Instead, the overall activity of the defense kept Dallas from finding the same offensive flow it had during its three-game winning streak. By the time Minnesota pulled away in the third quarter, Flagg and Irving had already been taken out of the game. Minnesota was getting whatever they wanted offensively for all of Thursday night. The Wolves shot an astounding 57.8% from the field, going 52-for-90 overall, while also knocking down 15 of 32 attempts from three.

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Dallas, on the other hand, shot over 20% worse at just 37.2% from the field and 27.1% from deep. This amazing efficiency was a major reason the game got away from the Mavericks so quickly. Minnesota shot 61.4% in the first half and took a 67-52 lead into the break, then continued the onslaught after halftime by scoring 36 points in the third quarter.

What made it even more impressive was that the Wolves once again weren't relying on one player to carry the offense. Six players came through and finished in double figures, with Bones Hyland leading the way with 24 points, LaMelo Ball adding 22 and Ayo Dosunmu scoring 18. Minnesota also dominated inside, scoring 74 points in the paint compared to Dallas' 42.

After Dallas briefly cut the lead to one in the second quarter, Minnesota answered with a 24-10 run to close the half. The Wolves then opened the third quarter on a 17-4 run, turning what had been a competitive game into a blowout almost immediately.

For a team playing without a top player in the league like Anthony Edwards, putting up 133 points while shooting nearly 58% from the field is a pretty good indication of how well the offense has continued to function. The Wolves weren't just hitting difficult shots. They were consistently creating good looks, attacking the paint and moving the ball well enough to keep Dallas from settling in defensively.