Timberwolves Defeat Bucks 112-100 Behind LaMelo Ball 34-Point Performance

LaMelo Ball scored 34 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 112-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on November 2 2026 moving Milwaukee to a 1-6 record.

On November 2 2026 the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a decisive 112-100 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center in Minneapolis Minnesota. The win marked a pivotal moment for the Timberwolves who relied heavily on the exceptional performance of guard LaMelo Ball to overcome a resilient Milwaukee squad.

Ball Carries Load Amidst Edwards Absence

LaMelo Ball delivered a career-defining performance with 34 points six rebounds and three assists to anchor the Timberwolves offense during the absence of star player Anthony Edwards. Head coach Taylor Jenkins made the strategic decision to start Ball on Monday night bringing the veteran guard into the lineup for the first time this season. Ball shot an efficient 12-for-21 from the field and 6-for-13 from the three-point line completing 46.2 percent of his long-range attempts. In the first half alone he recorded 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting establishing Minnesota with a narrow one-point lead at the break. Even as his shooting cooled in the second half his early production provided the necessary cushion for the team to secure the win.

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Burries Shows Grit In First Career Start

For Milwaukee rookie guard Brayden Burries the night was a learning experience as he made his first career start against Minnesota. Despite the rough shooting night Burries demonstrated offensive aggression by leading the team in first-half shot attempts with 11 total looks. He finished the game with nine points and nine rebounds shooting 4-for-15 from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. His 14.3 percent three-point shooting was below standard however his ability to attack the basket and limit turnovers to just one error highlighted his potential for future development.

Herro Leads Bucks But Defense Falters

Tyler Herro emerged as the top scorer for the Milwaukee Bucks contributing 21 points six rebounds three assists and three steals. He shot 44.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range but his efforts were not enough to sustain the Bucks offense. The team struggled with consistency particularly in the fourth quarter where they collapsed after holding a narrow 76-80 deficit heading into the final period. Minnesota outscored Milwaukee 32-24 in the final frame capitalizing on Milwaukee's defensive lapses.

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Fourth Quarter Collapse Defines Season Struggles

This defeat extends the Milwaukee Bucks poor start to the 2026-2027 season moving their record to 1-6. The loss follows a troubling pattern where the team plays solid basketball for three quarters only to falter in the fourth. The Bucks allowed nine offensive rebounds in the final quarter which resulted in ten second-chance points for Minnesota. Additionally their perimeter defense failed allowing Minnesota to shoot 33.3 percent from three-point range while holding Milwaukee to just 22.2 percent on nine attempts. These defensive deficiencies combined with offensive stagnation proved fatal to their chances of winning on Monday night.

Impact On Standings And Future Outlook

The victory provides a morale boost for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they continue to adjust their rotation without Anthony Edwards who is sidelined for at least two months following an arthroscopic procedure. The loss deepens the challenges for the Milwaukee Bucks who must now address their fourth-quarter execution and rebounding issues. As the season progresses the ability of players like LaMelo Ball and Tyler Herro to carry scoring loads will be critical for both franchises. The Timberwolves will look to build momentum from this win while the Bucks must find a way to close out games consistently to salvage their season.