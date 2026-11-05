Timberland’s Surprise Peanuts Collaboration Featuring a ‘Snoopy’ 6-Inch Waterproof Boot Is Available Right Now

Timberland's surprise Peanuts collaboration featuring a Snoopy-themed Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot and co-branded apparel is available now.

collection includes a Snoopy-adorned version of the footwear brand’s iconic Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot and a range of seasonally appropriate apparel. The highlight of the group is, of course, the boot, which is offered in men’s, women’s, junior and youth sizing.

The collaborative boot highlights Snoopy’s laid-back Joe Cool persona through a number of callouts which are both subtle and overt. Based in a black nubuck, the Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot is accented with red and white contrast stitching, a nod to Snoopy’s Joe Cool outfit.

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“Snoopy” text is found engraved into the medial side of the boot’s rubber lug outsole, but the style’s most direct reference is its removable hangtag, which features a graphic of Snoopy and his loyal companion, Woodstock. Timberland collection includes a graphic crewneck sweatshirt , relaxed graphic T-shirt , women’s graphic t-shirt , beanie and a three-pack of crew socks .between Timberland and the beloved Charles M. Schulz comic franchise.

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The VF Corporation owned-and-operated brand announced the collaboration on Wednesday with an animation featuring Snoopy and Woodstock fishing Timberland’s iconic wheat boots out of a frozen pond. The Peanuts x Timberland collection is available now from timberland.com and select retailers. The Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot is priced at $250 in men’s , $200 in women’s , $130 in junior sizes and $120 in youth sizing .