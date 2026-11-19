Timberland has reintroduced its Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot in a restocked black full-grain woven leather colorway and launched a new burgundy version. Inspired by high-end designer techniques, these luxe work boots are priced at $275 and are available for both men and women, with consistent growth reported for the brand.

is once again revisiting the designer-like look with a restock of the boot’s black colorway and the introduction of a new style. ’s Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot is available now in two full-grain woven leather makeups but if past releases are any indication, the stock won’t last long.

Each pair sees the iconic work boot’s upper get reconstructed with a woven leather for a look that’s been compared to Bottega Veneta’s signature intrecciato technique. And while the price point of the Timberland boot is considerably higher than a typical release from the Stratham, New Hampshire-based outdoor brand, it still comes at a fraction of what one would need to pay for a Bottega Veneta version.

Also read Pokémon Center Restocks Umbreon Holiday Ornament for 30th Anniversary Season

Timberland's New Premium 6-Inch Boots for Women Have Suede, Croc and Removable Charms The latest drop sees the boot return in its staple black full-grain leather colorway along with a newly introduced burgundy iteration. To date, the boot’s woven leather variation has been released in black, beige, brown, olive and now, burgundy joins the luxe lineup.

Advertisement

In addition to the men’s styles, both woven leather colorways are also available in the women’s Stone Street Platform 6-Inch Boot, which retails for $240.second-quarter earnings call “The North Face and Timberland continued to deliver consistent growth…all powered by bold product design and innovation and brand storytelling that are resonating with our consumers,” Bracken Darrell, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. The Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Woven Boot is available now in full-grain black and full-grain burgundy styles from Timberland’s e-commerce store and select retailers for $275 each.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.