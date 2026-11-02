Timbaland Sues Former Managers for $15 Million Alleging Financial Misconduct

Music producer Timbaland files a $15 million lawsuit against ex-managers Tony Marella and Bill Seckendorf, alleging fraud, tax negligence, and embezzlement.

Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland has initiated a $15 million legal action against his former business and music managers, Tony Marella and Bill Seckendorf. The lawsuit, filed in court, accuses the pair of extensive financial misconduct designed to enrich themselves while depleting the star's valuable assets.

TIMBALAND alleges that the defendants caused significant tax penalties by failing to pay federal taxes and nearly resulted in the foreclosure of his home. Despite these financial crises, the lawsuit claims the managers continued to pay themselves millions in fees while concealing their actions.

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Core Financial Mismanagement Allegations

Timbaland's legal team emphasizes that this case involves more than standard business errors. The complaint states that the defendants used their entrusted authority to hide financial misconduct and treated the plaintiff's income as a personal checkbook. Specific claims include charging personal expenses to an American Express card and taking improper compensation from high-profile deals like Hipgnosis and Verzuz.

The filing asserts that Marella and Seckendorf created falsified financial records specifically designed to mislead Timbaland about the true state of his finances. The producers argue that while the managers knew exactly where the money went, Timbaland was deliberately kept in the dark regarding these transactions.

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Beatclub Dispute and Startup Failures

A major focus of the lawsuit is the co-founded online marketplace Beatclub, launched in 2021 by Timbaland and Tony Marella. The complaint alleges that Marella grossly mismanaged the company, treating Timbaland as a piggy bank to repair problems he created himself. The suit claims investor funds were depleted and company money spent contrary to board restrictions.

Timbaland's attorneys state that Marella failed to pay employees and creators he hired, incurring obligations that Beatclub could not pay. Instead of disclosing these issues, the lawsuit claims Marella repeatedly lied about the financial condition of the startup, preventing timely corrections to the business's failing operations.

Manager's Defense and Counterclaims

Tony Marella formally denied the allegations on Monday, November 2, stating that the claim of paying himself without knowledge is untrue. He explained that when he began managing Timbaland in 2017, the producer was already in a bad financial place due to issues that predated their partnership. Marella claimed his role was to help rebuild the business, noting that they generated roughly $75 million in business over nine years.

Regarding the Beatclub failure, Marella disputed the accusation of misconduct. He argued that the pair had hired a bad Chief Technology Officer who spent significant capital, repeatedly missed deadlines, and failed to build the platform properly. Marella characterized these events as standard startup challenges rather than evidence of financial wrongdoing.

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Bill Seckendorf's Role and Fiduciary Duties

The lawsuit also targets Bill Seckendorf, who served as Timbaland's accountant from 1998 and became his business manager in 2016. According to the filing, Timbaland hired Seckendorf after discovering millions of dollars in misconduct by previous managers. Seckendorf, a Billboard Top Business Manager, presented himself as the expert who could repair the damage and prevent future issues.

Timbaland's lawyers argue that Seckendorf and Marella recreated and substantially worsened the very circumstances the star had trusted them to prevent. The complaint accuses Seckendorf of professional negligence and aiding and abetting a breach of fiduciary duty, while also citing fraudulent concealment and civil theft as central legal claims.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

In technical legal terms, the lawsuit accuses both men of breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent concealment, and civil theft. Marella faces additional charges including fraud, breach of contract, and misappropriation of his likeness. Seckendorf is accused of professional negligence and aiding and abetting the breach of duty.

The legal action seeks at least $15 million in damages, along with other monetary penalties and injunctions. This suit follows a public discord that emerged in August during a wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Timbaland by DJ E Feezy. Timbaland initially blamed Marella for Feezy's accusations and stated he had terminated him as a manager more than a year prior.