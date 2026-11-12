Tim Westwood Pleads Not Guilty to Additional Assault Charges Ahead of January Trial

Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood entered not guilty pleas to new assault charges at Southwark Crown Court. The trial is scheduled for January 27, facing multiple historical rape and sexual assault allegations.

Former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has entered formal not-guilty pleas to two additional assault charges at Southwark Crown Court. The 69-year-old media personality is now facing a total of 17 allegations of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault involving nine women.

Court Proceedings and New Charges

Tim Westwood appeared before the court wearing a dark grey shirt and black jeans, speaking only to confirm his identity and enter his pleas. The new charges include one count of indecent assault alleged to have occurred in January 1991 and one count of sexual assault dated to May 2004. These additions bring the total number of charges he faces to 17, encompassing four counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and ten counts of indecent assault.

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Westwood had previously been charged in October of the prior year with offenses against seven women, which he also denied. The allegations span a period from 1983 to 2016, with some alleged offenses taking place at BBC studios during the 1990s. The judge, the Honourable Ms Justice Norton, released him on conditional bail following the 16-minute hearing.

Historical Timeline of Allegations

The earliest alleged incident dates back to 1983, involving a 17-year-old girl in the Fulham area of London. Subsequent allegations include an incident in 1986 where a woman in her 20s was allegedly sexually assaulted in Vauxhall. Between 1995 and 1996, prosecutors allege that Westwood raped and sexually assaulted a woman aged 17 to 18 in central London.

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Further charges include allegations of raping and sexually assaulting a female aged 17 to 18 between 2000 and 2001 in London. In 2010, a woman in her 20s was allegedly raped in London, and Westwood is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Stroud, Gloucestershire, during that same year. The most recent alleged offense occurred in 2016 in the Finchley area of London, involving a woman in her 20s.

Trial Schedule and Next Steps

The trial is scheduled to begin on January 27 and is expected to last up to seven weeks. Westwood was released on bail until the start of the proceedings. An administrative court hearing is set to take place on December 8 to manage pre-trial matters.

Professional Background and Career

Tim Westwood was a prominent figure in the UK hip-hop scene, presenting on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra until 2013. His career also included work with Capital FM and appearances on MTV's Pimp My Ride. The BBC previously described him as the most recognized urban DJ of the decade and a pioneer of the UK hip-hop scene.