Comedian Tim Robinson faces backlash for offensive comments on the Burbank Police Department's social media page regarding K-9 Spike.

Actor and comedian Tim Robinson sparked a public dispute with the Burbank Police Department after leaving hostile comments on an official tribute post for fallen K-9 Spike. The controversy erupted on Instagram following the department's announcement that the four-year-old Belgian Malinois died in the line of duty during a traffic stop in November 2025. Robinson attacked the officers with derogatory language, claiming the force abused innocent animals and questioning the transparency of the police force.

The K-9 Spike Death and Robinson's Response

K-9 Spike, a Belgian Malinois, served with the Burbank Police Department for approximately two years before his death. According to department records, the dog was wearing a ballistic vest when he was killed while searching for an armed suspect who fled a traffic stop in November 2025. The suspect shot and killed the officer alongside the K-9 unit. Following the tragic incident, Robinson posted a series of aggressive comments on the November 23, 2025, announcement post, stating that dirty pigs made the dog perform the violent work and questioning the ethics of the department.

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Social Media Exchange and Platform Policies

Robinson continued to criticize the department after his initial comments were removed from the post. He accused the Burbank Police Department of scrubbing his criticism to hide the truth and demanded answers regarding transparency. In a subsequent reply, he wrote that the department was trying to drum up false emotion for a dog they forced into life-threatening situations. A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department denied deleting the comments, explaining that Instagram's automated systems likely hid the content due to violations of platform guidelines regarding offensive language.

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History of Conflict with Local Law Enforcement

This incident marks the second major conflict between Robinson and the Burbank Police Department within a few months. On October 7, 2025, the comedian engaged in a heated exchange with law enforcement officials on social media. During that earlier interaction, Robinson referred to officers as dirty cops and scumbag pigs after viewing body camera footage of a man being struck with a stun gun during an arrest for suspected drug possession. The police department initially responded to his outburst with a crying face emoji before encouraging him to learn about the use of oleoresin capsicum as a force option.

Political Commentary and Broader Implications

The comedian used the platform to question the department's handling of pending litigation and use of force. When Robinson asked why the police would not comment on the arrest case, the department stated they were aware of the allegations but could not discuss ongoing legal matters. Robinson's actions highlight the growing tension between public figures and local law enforcement on social media platforms. His recent work includes a role in HBO's The Chair Company, which premiered in October 2025, adding to his visibility in the entertainment industry.