Comedian Tim Robinson uses profane language to attack the Burbank Police Department in an Instagram comment on K9 Spike's memorial, reigniting a public dispute.

Comedian and actor Tim Robinson has initiated a renewed public campaign against the Burbank Police Department, utilizing profane language on a social media platform dedicated to law enforcement. The incident centers on an Instagram tribute post regarding K9 Spike, a police dog who died in the line of duty. Robinson used the memorial page to express intense hostility toward the department, marking a significant escalation in his ongoing criticism of local law enforcement agencies.

The Trigger Behind the Outburst

The specific trigger for this aggressive online behavior was a post made by the Burbank Police Department on November 22. The department shared a tribute acknowledging the one-year anniversary of the death of K9 Spike. The police dog was shot and killed by an armed suspect during a routine traffic stop that occurred exactly one year prior to the memorial post. This standard commemorative post served as the backdrop for Robinson's hostile response.

Also read Tim Robinson Criticizes Burbank Police After K-9 Spike Tribute Post

Profanity Used Against Memorial Post

Robinson responded to the official tribute with a series of derogatory statements directed at the officers. He described the police officers as "scumbag pigs" in the comments section of the memorial. His initial message accused the department of using a dog to perform violent acts on their behalf. He questioned the morality of the department celebrating the death of an animal they had forced into a dangerous role.

He continued his attack by stating that it was unjust for officers to decide the fate of the dog. He argued that the dog should have been allowed to choose its own life path rather than being subjected to police work. His comments included explicit profanity, directing anger specifically at the department for their handling of the K9 unit and the subsequent memorialization.

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Claims of Censorship and Lack of Transparency

Part of Robinson's outrage stemmed from the removal of his comments from the Instagram post. He interpreted the deletion as an attempt by the police to hide information or avoid accountability. He explicitly asked if the department was trying to suppress transparency by removing his critical messages. This incident highlights the frequent clash between public figures and law enforcement agencies on social media platforms.

The comments were likely removed due to reports from other users or automatic detection by Instagram's hate speech algorithms. The platform has strict guidelines regarding harassment and abusive language. Regardless of the reason for deletion, Robinson viewed the action as confirmation of his belief that the department operates without openness or accountability to the public.

History of Conflicts With Law Enforcement

This is not the first instance of Tim Robinson engaging in public disputes with the Burbank Police. In October of the previous year, he launched a similar campaign of criticism following a separate incident. A man named Aerin Robinson, who is not related to the comedian, accused the department of using excessive force during an arrest for drug-related charges.

After video footage of that arrest was released to the media, Tim Robinson used the opportunity to criticize the entire department. He alleged that the officers were guilty of systemic police brutality. His comments during that period also featured accusations of the department being filled with officers who abuse their power. This current incident with the K9 memorial reinforces the pattern of his sustained antagonism toward the Burbank Police Department.