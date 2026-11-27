Actor and comedian Tim Robinson was arrested in Burbank following a series of aggressive social media comments directed at police officers and the department's K-9 unit. The incident highlights a prolonged online conflict between the celebrity and local law enforcement.

Actor and comedian Tim Robinson was arrested by the Burbank Police Department following a sustained and hostile exchange on social media platforms that targeted law enforcement officers and the department's canine units. The arrest occurred after Robinson posted numerous derogatory comments on the department's official Facebook page, specifically criticizing the handling of a traffic stop involving a man named Aerin Robinson and attacking officers regarding the death of a service dog.

Robinson Attacks Police Over K-9 Spike Tribute

Tim Robinson initiated the public confrontation by leaving hostile comments on a tribute post marking the one-year anniversary of the death of K-9 Spike, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with the Burbank Police Department for approximately two years. The dog was wearing a ballistic vest when he was killed during a search for an armed suspect who fled a traffic stop in November 2025. Robinson wrote, "Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs," and later added, "F--- you dirty pigs," while accusing the department of forcing the animal into a life-threatening situation.

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Arrest Follows Comment Thread With Aerin Robinson Case

The escalation of the online dispute led to Robinson's arrest in connection with an incident involving Aerin Robinson, who was initially stopped for suspected drug possession and resisting arrest. Body camera video from the event showed a man with a bloodied face being struck with a stun gun. Tim Robinson used this incident to criticize police tactics, claiming officers chose to put the K-9 unit in danger. He posted, "Trying to drum up emotion for a dog y'all forced to work. Classic dumb pig s---!" and called out a specific officer by name in the comments section.

Dispute Over Comment Removal and Platform Policies

Tensions intensified when Tim Robinson claimed the Burbank Police Department was censoring his criticism. After his remarks disappeared from the post, he returned to the comments section to accuse the department of scrubbing his input, asking, "You took my comments down?!!!! What are you trying to hide pigs??!! What about transparency???" A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department denied deleting any remarks, stating that the department does not remove comments from its social media posts. The spokesperson explained that Instagram has its own policies that may automatically hide comments identified as derogatory, offensive, or in violation of community guidelines, and that users can also report such content for review.

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History of Conflict Between Comedian and Local Police

This arrest marks the latest in a series of public spats between Tim Robinson and the Burbank Police Department. On October 7, Robinson and the department engaged in a back-and-forth exchange where Robinson called officers "dirty cops" and "scumbag pigs." The police department initially responded with a crying face emoji, prompting Robinson to reply, "maybe don't constantly harass and brutalize the community!" The exchange continued with the department stating it was open to discussion, but Robinson continued to post links and critical commentary, further straining the relationship between the celebrity and local law enforcement.

Aerins Arrest Details and Context of Police Response

The context of the police interaction involved Aerin Robinson, who was stopped for suspected drug possession and resisting arrest. The body camera footage captured the moment a man with a bloodied face was struck with a stun gun. Tim Robinson used the details of this specific encounter to fuel his broader criticism of police conduct, arguing that such tactics were unnecessary and dangerous for both officers and animals. The arrest of Tim Robinson underscores the legal consequences of online harassment and the boundaries of free speech on private social media platforms, particularly when directed at law enforcement agencies.