Tim Robbins Releases Lost Pharma Pilot Possible Side Effects Free Online

Actor and director Tim Robbins has finally made his 2008 pharmaceutical drama pilot Possible Side Effects available to the public. Explore the cast, backstory, and impact.

Academy Award-winning actor Tim Robbins has officially released his unproduced 2008 television pilot, Possible Side Effects, for free public viewing. The 58-minute drama, which Robbins wrote, directed, and produced, was originally passed on by Showtime despite testing very well with audiences. The project is now available starting November 1st on his official website, timrobbins.com.

Pharmaceutical Drama Pilot Release Details

The newly accessible episode features a star-studded ensemble cast including Ellen Burstyn, Josh Lucas, Tim Blake Nelson, Maya Rudolph, Sarita Choudhury, Betty Gilpin, Eva Amurri, and Miles Robbins. Robbins announced the release on his Facebook page, noting that the series never went to air despite positive reception. The online release includes behind-the-scenes photos of the production, highlighting moments of Robbins directing and cast members like Maya Rudolph and Eva Amurri on set.

Also read ADHD Medication Side Effects Triple: 44 Deaths and Rising Concerns

Cast Career Trajectories Since 2008

The ensemble cast has continued to achieve significant milestones in their respective careers over the last 16 years. Ellen Burstyn appeared in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar and Law & Order: Organized Crime seasons 2 through 5. Josh Lucas portrayed a young John Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and played Leo Beebee in Ford v. Ferrari. Tim Blake Nelson starred in HBO's The Watchmen and reprised his role as Samuel Sterns in Captain America: Brave New World.

Maya Rudolph became a six-time Emmy Award winner, known for her work on Big Mouth and Saturday Night Live. Sarita Choudhury appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films and the series Homeland. Betty Gilpin won an Emmy for Apple TV's Widow's Bay and played the protagonist in Mrs. Davis. Eva Amurri appeared in sitcoms like New Girl and The Mindy Project. Miles Robbins, who was set to make one of his first acting roles here, went on to appear in Blockers and multiple episodes of The X-Files season 11.

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CBS Corporate Influence on Network Decision

Industry speculation suggests that corporate parent company CBS influenced Showtime's decision to pass on the project. The network reportedly did not want to air a story about a family-run pharmaceutical company. Robbins did not explicitly blame CBS in his announcement but clarified that the pilot was not rejected due to poor audience reception. He emphasized that the drama tested incredibly well before being shelved 18 years ago.

Robbins Future Projects With Apple TV

Tim Robbins is currently a main cast member in Apple TV's hit science-fiction series Silo, where he plays Bernard Holland. Reports indicate that his tenure on Silo will conclude after season 3. However, he remains affiliated with Apple TV as he and Giancarlo Esposito are set to guest-star in an upcoming Monsterverse series. The new project centers on a young Lee Shaw, played by Wyatt Russell.