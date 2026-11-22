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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Tim McGraw performs during the 2026 CMA Fest on June 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tim McGraw will headline the inaugural River State Music Festival, a one-day country music event scheduled for March 6, 2027, at Texas State University’s UFCU Stadium.

The lineup also includes Ty Myers, Avery Anna and William Clark Green. Organizers say the festival will be the first large-scale music event in the stadium’s history. The venue is expected to hold nearly 30,000 people. Tickets start at $49.

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Sales for Texas State students began Saturday, while tickets for the general public are scheduled to go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Central time. The festival takes its name from River State, a lifestyle brand inspired by the San Marcos River and its connection to the university and community. Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedFather takes 60-year plea deal after abuse and death of 10-year-old son