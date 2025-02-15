Tim Gunn Not Asked Back for Project Runway Reboot

Tim Gunn shares his experience of being unexpectedly excluded from the Project Runway reboot, despite initial conversations with Heidi Klum about returning. Gunn discusses his disappointment, his understanding of the situation, and his enduring support for Klum.

Tim Gunn revealed that he was not asked to return for the reboot of the iconic fashion competition show, Project Runway . According to Gunn, Heidi Klum initially reached out expressing interest in bringing back the show with both of them as hosts. Gunn, enthusiastic about the prospect, readily agreed. However, months later, Klum texted Gunn asking if he was happy with his contract. Gunn, known for his straightforwardness, admitted he hadn't seen a contract.

He then contacted his agent, who learned that the new show's executive producers had decided not to include Gunn. The producers reportedly stated that despite Gunn's 19 seasons on the show and shared Emmy win with Klum, they were moving forward without him. The news came as a disappointment to Gunn, who initially felt devastated and humiliated. But, he ultimately chose to accept the situation. Gunn acknowledged that he was disappointed, especially about not working with Klum again. However, he expressed understanding and stated that he would always support Klum and be with her in spirit. Klum, who had previously departed Project Runway with Gunn for Amazon's Making the Cut, is returning as the host for Bravo's 21st season. While Gunn was initially offered a small cameo, he declined, stating that he preferred to be fully involved or not at all. Gunn emphasized that he believes everything happens for a reason and that the future holds unknown opportunities. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Gunn remains grateful for his experiences on Project Runway and his long-lasting partnership with Klum. He believes that the show's success stemmed from their unique chemistry and shared passion for fashion.





Tim Gunn Heidi Klum Project Runway Reboot Fashion Television Comedy

