Tim Burton's Biopic Big Eyes and Dark Films Showcase Director Versatility

Analysis of Tim Burton's diverse filmography, highlighting the acclaimed biopic Big Eyes alongside iconic works like Edward Scissorhands and Batman Returns to show his range.

Tim Burton is frequently defined by his distinctive visual style, characterized by gothic tones, dark aesthetics, and whimsical elements. While his filmography contains numerous prime examples of this signature approach, the 1988 film Beetlejuice remains a peak representation of his career. This film stands as a legitimate classic that has spawned a legacy sequel and demonstrates the core attributes of his directorial brand. However, his portfolio extends far beyond this single work, encompassing various genres and styles that challenge traditional expectations of his artistic identity.

Biographical Drama Highlights Range

Big Eyes is a grounded and realistic biographical film from 2014 that tells the story of Margaret Keane and her second husband, Walter. Their narrative is famous for the fact that Margaret was a great artist, yet Walter took credit for her paintings in the fifties and sixties. Margaret, played by Amy Adams, had distinct paintings that depicted people with big eyes, hence the title of the movie. Adams won a Golden Globe for her performance, while her co-star Christoph Waltz was also nominated. The film is a refreshing change of pace for Burton, focusing more on telling a realistic story over what he is typically known for.

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Musical and Gothic Aesthetics

Tim Burton is often known to collaborate with the same core group of actors and two of the most consistent are Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. The two shared the screen in Sweeney Todd, which saw both actors show off their singing chops in this musical. The 2007 film is an adaptation of the stage play of the same name and follows a barber who seeks revenge on the corrupt judge who had him wrongfully convicted so he could steal his wife. The dark visuals and unsettling depiction of London gave it a Burton feel, as this came across as a perfect example of what a musical would look like in his brain. The film was a critical hit that secured three Academy Award nominations and saw Burton up for Best Director at the Golden Globes.

Stop-Motion Animation Excellence

Even though scheduling conflicts prevented Burton from directing Henry Selicks film, Burton got the chance to direct a stop-motion movie 12 years later with 2005s Corpse Bride. The story focuses on a young man who gets whisked away to the underworld before his wedding and ends up marrying the titular bride instead. The movie is a visual marvel, with the animation style fitting right in with everything Burton is known for. It is imaginative, macabre, and packs a bigger emotional punch than you might expect. Corpse Bride was up for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and Annie Awards, remaining one of the best stop-motion animated films ever made.

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Science Fiction Romance Touches Heart

Edward Scissorhands sets the tone for a different kind of narrative within Burton's career. The movie centers on an unfinished artificial humanoid who has blades where his hands should be. He gets taken in by a suburban family, turning his and their lives upside down. Along the way, he falls in love with the daughter, played by Winona Ryder, and we get a touching romance as the film's emotional center. This is the kind of wacky concept that can really only work when Tim Burton is the one behind it. He manages to find a lot of heart in this odd setup, with the end result being a timeless movie that gets a lot of repeat viewings every holiday season.

Cinematic Standards in Superhero Genre

Batman Returns is the kind of wacky concept that can really only work when Tim Burton is the one behind it, setting the standard for the franchise. The film is bigger than the 1989 original, with both the Penguin and Catwoman being brought to life in excellent fashion. There is a creepy vibe to this film that feels even more like Tim Burton than his 1989 original. Nearly everything about this movie works, with top-notch performances and a great Christmas setting. Burton's take on Gotham looks like one of his greatest creations, and the film is easy to come back to each year.