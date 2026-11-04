Tim Burton Partners With Loewe For Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

Tim Burton collaborates with Loewe on a new collection celebrating the 33rd anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring fashion items and a documentary short.

Tim Burton is returning to the world of Halloween Town for a significant cultural release this year. This collaboration marks a major event for fans of the classic animated film as it celebrates its 33rd anniversary. The partnership involves a new product line created in association with the luxury fashion house Loewe.

The 33rd Anniversary Celebration Details

The original stop-motion animated classic premiered at Disney theaters in October 1993. While Tim Burton served as an executive producer on that initial 1993 movie, he did not direct the film. That directorial role was handled by Henry Selick, who later directed Coraline. Despite not directing the first film, Burton's unique artistic style remains deeply woven into the fabric of the story. He continues to return to these characters decades after their initial creation.

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New Fashion Collection Launch Date

Loewe will officially release the new Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas collection on November 12. This special curated lineup includes bags, accessories, ready-to-wear clothing, scented candles, and leather goods. The announcement for this partnership was made publicly via Instagram earlier this month. The collection features fresh recreations of beloved characters designed directly by Tim Burton himself.

Featured Characters And Product Designs

The new merchandise highlights Jack Skellington, his dog Zero, and the Harlequin Demon from the film. Specific items include a handbag featuring Jack Skellington printed on the interior lining. Another design showcases Halloween Town's spooky snakes popping out of a woven leather bag. A third option presents Zero painted prominently on the side of a handbag.

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Documentary Short And Creative Origins

To celebrate the launch, Loewe paired the fashion line with a documentary short film. The video features Tim Burton sketching and painting the residents of Halloween Town over 33 years. Burton discusses the origins of the movie which began with character sketches and a poem. He explains how Disney eventually opted to adapt the material into a stop-motion feature film.

Character Design Choices And Personal Influences

Burton revealed that Disney originally wanted Jack Skellington to have eyes. The executive producer preferred the simplicity and purity of the main character emitting emotions without eyes. He also discussed Zero's role noting his movies often include dogs because he always has one in his life. Burton stated that dogs are like a heart come to life and nothing is more beautiful than a boy and his dog.