Tim Blake Nelson Finally Gets His Due as The Leader in Captain America 4

After years of waiting, Tim Blake Nelson finally gets to fully embrace his role as The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World. This comes after a previous stint as a version of Mole Man in the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot, a role that ultimately fizzled out.

Tim Blake Nelson has a long history with Marvel Comics characters, having portrayed both The Leader and a version of Mole Man in separate franchises. While Nelson's debut as Samuel Sterns in the Incredible Hulk (2008) hinted at his future as The Leader , it wasn't until 2023's Captain America: Brave New World that he finally fulfilled his potential in that role.

In between those two appearances, Nelson took on the role of Harvey Allen, a scientist at the Baxter Foundation and a version of Mole Man, in Josh Trank's 2015 Fantastic Four reboot. Despite his comic book namesake, Nelson's portrayal of Harvey Allen differed significantly from his iconic counterpart. The character was ultimately killed off in the film, leaving Nelson's hopes of becoming a multi-movie supervillain presence dashed. While Nelson's role in Fantastic Four has largely been forgotten, his return as The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World marks a significant moment in his Marvel journey. It finally gives him the opportunity to explore the full potential of this iconic villain. This resurgence in his MCU career has overshadowed his previous stint as Mole Man, allowing Nelson to focus on his long-awaited role as The Leader





