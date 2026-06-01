Tim Allen raises eyebrows with swear during Soccer Aid broadcast

Actor Tim Allen raised eyebrows when he swore during an appearance on the Soccer Aid broadcast on Sunday night. The actor, 72, joined Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks, 69, as part of the project - but during an interview with I'm A Celeb's GK Barry things got a little chaotic.

Tim Allen raised eyebrows when he swore during an appearance on the Soccer Aid broadcast on Sunday night. The actor, 72, joined Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks , 69, as part of the project - but during an interview with I'm A Celeb's GK Barry things got a little chaotic.

This is the twentieth anniversary of Soccer Aid, which has raised more than £121 million for UNICEF since the first match in 2006. Stars including Danny Dyer, Sam Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Damson Idris, Usain Bolt, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Big Zuu, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam and Gladiator's Nitro took to the pitch in this year's Soccer Aid.

The match saw England regain the title with a 3-2 victory, with Jermain Defoe impressing with two goals for the Three Lions in the space of five minutes, and raised over £16 million for UNICEF's vital work supporting children worldwide. Tim and Tom made a surprise appearance where they chatted to GK Barry who excitedly asked them: 'What are you doing here?!

' Tom then revealed: 'We're going to drop the ball for the kick off and we're going to raise money for Soccer Aid. ' Tim Allen raised eyebrows when he swore during an appearance on the Soccer Aid broadcast on Sunday night The actor, 72, joined Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks, 69, as part of the project- but during an interview with I'm A Celeb's GK Barry things got a little chaotic Tim however then turned the air blue as he joked: 'We don't know, I'm just b***ing about penalty shots.

' Tim continued that he was going to 'try to work out how you win or lose a game on a penalty shot'. To which Tom jokingly hit back, saying: 'You cannot use your hands.

' The 2026 Soccer Aid match brought along its own breed of WAGs, as some of the players' partners cheered them on at the London Stadium on Sunday. Leading the pack was Coleen Rooney, who was proudly watching her husband Wayne as he returned to the pitch with the England team.

Enjoying the outing with their son Kit, ten, Coleen opted for a stylish embroidered striped cardigan as she cheered on her spouse from the stands after he came on as a substitute during the latter stages of the match. The mother-of-four teamed her look with jeans and a pink Chanel handbag, as she and Kit watched Wayne in action on the final day of the half-term break.

Sam Thompson's girlfriend Talitha Balinska also made an early return from Miami Swim Week to support the podcast presenter. The Staying Relevant star was unable to play in last year's match after sustaining a calf injury during his UNICEF challenge, but this year he was part of the starting lineup, before being subbed off for Tom Hiddleston during the first half.

Showing her support for Sam, Talitha sported a Soccer Aid England shirt while watching from the stands with Pippa Morgan, who is a producer on Staying Relevant, which Sam co-hosts with Pete Wicks. Pippa shared a snap of Talitha on Instagram, along with the caption: 'She's a WAG.

' Tim and Tom made a surprise appearance at Soccer Aid where they chatted to GK Barry who excitedly asked them: 'What are you doing here?

' Tim however then turned the air blue as he joked: 'We don't know, I'm just b***ing about penalty shots' Tim continued that he was going to 'try to work out how you win or lose a game on a penalty shot' Read More Coleen Rooney supports husband Wayne with their son Kit, 10, while Sam Thompson's girlfriend Talitha Balinska makes an early return from Miami as they lead the Soccer Aid WAGs cheering on the star-studded squad GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford was also in attendance to support the presenter, sharing a video of her partner while watching from the stadium stands. Coleen's outing comes after the release of Untold: Jamie Vardy, which features her arch nemesis Rebekah.

The documentary tells the story of how the footballer, 39, defied the odds by climbing eight tiers of English football in just six years. It also gives a glimpse into his relationship with Rebekah, 44, who he credits for saving his football career by forcing him to stop heavy drinking. Rebekah has also landed her own reality series.

The Vardys is set to offer an insight into the family's life as they start a new life abroad after Jamie spent 13 years playing for Leicester City. The show will document the couple's move to Cremonese in Italy with their four children, following the drama and chaos of house-hunting and school searching.

After a difficult and dramatic five years in the UK, Rebekah is 'ready for the next chapter' after her recent challenges in the UK and is determined to put her 'Wagatha' drama with Coleen behind her. While Jamie battles to prove his doubters wrong on the pitch, with Italian Serie A underdogs US Cremonese.

ITV have promised the series will give fans 'no-holds-barred, intimate access to the Vardys' and that it will be 'a rollercoaster journey of resilience, fierce family bonds, and the promise of a new life'





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