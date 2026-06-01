Tim Allen drops F-bomb during Soccer Aid interview with Tom Hanks

Tim Allen shocked viewers by swearing during a live interview at Soccer Aid. The actor and Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance, but a joke about penalty shots led to a moment of chaos. The event raised millions for UNICEF.

Tim Allen caused a stir on Sunday night when he dropped an expletive during a live interview at the Soccer Aid broadcast. The 72-year-old actor, best known for his role in Toy Story, appeared alongside his co-star Tom Hanks , 69, as part of the charity event.

During a chat with I'm a Celebrity's GK Barry, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Allen joked about penalty shots, using a swear word that raised eyebrows among viewers. The incident occurred just before the duo were set to drop the ball for the kick-off of the star-studded match at London Stadium. Soccer Aid celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, having raised over 121 million pounds for UNICEF since its inception in 2006.

The 2026 match saw England reclaim the title with a 3-2 victory over the World XI, thanks to two goals from Jermain Defoe in just five minutes. The event raised more than 16 million pounds for UNICEF's vital work supporting children globally. A host of celebrities took to the pitch, including Danny Dyer, Sam Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Damson Idris, Usain Bolt, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Big Zuu, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam, and Gladiator's Nitro.

The match was a thrilling spectacle, with the World XI putting up a strong fight before England's late surge secured the win. Allen's off-color remark came after Barry excitedly asked the stars what they were doing at the event. Hanks explained they were there to drop the ball and raise money for Soccer Aid. Allen then quipped, 'We don't know, I'm just b***ing about penalty shots,' causing a moment of awkwardness.

Hanks playfully retorted, 'You cannot use your hands.

' Despite the slip, the duo's appearance was a highlight for many fans. Away from the pitch, the event also showcased the players' partners, known as WAGs. Coleen Rooney was spotted supporting her husband Wayne, who played for England, alongside their son Kit. Sam Thompson's girlfriend Talitha Balinska made an early return from Miami Swim Week to cheer him on, while GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford also attended.

The Vardy family was also in the spotlight, with the release of the documentary Untold: Jamie Vardy and the upcoming reality series The Vardys, which follows Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's move to Italy. The Soccer Aid event not only brought together sports and entertainment stars for a good cause but also provided plenty of off-field drama and glamour





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