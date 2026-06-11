Tim Allen Disappoints Fans with Home Improvement Revival Update

Tim Allen, the star of Home Improvement, has given an update on the status of a proposed revival, revealing that 'personality problems' with other members of the cast have kept the series from moving forward. The comedian also mentioned the ongoing legal issues of Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who had a promising career beyond Home Improvement but faced challenges in his film career.

Tim Allen is giving an update on the status of a proposed Home Improvement revival that's likely to disappoint fans of the classic sitcom. The 72-year-old comedian revealed that ' personality problems ' with other members of the cast have kept the series from taking off, citing issues with his original on-screen sons as a particular challenge.

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad, the oldest of the Taylor sons, is facing legal issues, including a DUI conviction and parole violations. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who voiced young Simba in the Lion King, has also had a challenging career post-Home Improvement. Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark, gave up acting after Home Improvement ended, and there's been no indication that he would be interested in returning for the proposed revival





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Home Improvement Tim Allen Proposed Revival Personality Problems Zachery Ty Bryan Jonathan Taylor Thomas Taran Noah Smith Legal Issues Film Career

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