Tim Allen Confirms Home Improvement Reboot Obstacles

Tim Allen, the actor who played Tim 'The Tool Man' Taylor on Home Improvement, has confirmed that issues with Zachery Ty Bryan and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played his sons, are preventing the show from getting a reboot. Additionally, legal issues and the death of Earl Hindman have made it difficult to bring back the classic sitcom.

Home Improvement might be ripe for a reboot, but Tim Allen has confirmed what's preventing the show from returning. The actor, who played Tim 'The Tool Man' Taylor, expressed interest in doing a new version of Home Improvement , but issues with Zachery Ty Bryan and Jonathan Taylor Thomas , who played his sons, are stopping it from getting a revival.

Bryan has dealt with legal issues and Thomas is not interested in acting. Additionally, Earl Hindman, who played Wilson, the Taylors' neighbor, died in 2003. The only remaining two series regulars are Richard Karn and Debbie Dunning, who played Al Borland and Heidi Keppert, respectively





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Home Improvement Tim Allen Zachery Ty Bryan Jonathan Taylor Thomas Al Borland Heidi Keppert Wilson Matt Parker Buzz Lightyear Toy Story 5 Netflix Hulu ABC Peter Bonerz Andrew Tsao Andy Cadiff Albert Alarr Patricia Richardson Richard Compton Richard Karn Debbie Dunning

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