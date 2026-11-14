Tilly's Wine Bar London Shepherd's Bush Dining Review

Discover Tilly's, a new Shepherd's Bush wine bar and café in an old pottery studio. This review covers its unique day-night service, limited kitchen kit, and exceptional food and wine offerings.

Tilly's is a new restaurant and wine bar located on a backstreet in Shepherd's Bush, specifically at 2B MacFarlane Road in London W12. The establishment occupies an old pottery studio situated just behind the Uxbridge Road. The venue operates a dual model where it functions as Bunker Coffee Works during the day. At 5pm, the café service shifts to a wine bar and dining experience.

Unique Venue Layout and Atmosphere

The physical space features a sloping ceiling and whitewashed walls that create a distinct architectural character. The room feels like a glorified lean-to and serves as an architectural afterthought with a large bar. The kitchen space is notably tiny with mismatched furniture throughout the dining area. Lighting is kept low while disco music plays from the speakers to enhance the ambiance. The atmosphere is described as thickly exuberant and infused with joy.

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Culinary Menu and Ingredient Quality

Scampi fries are served as a starter signifier of quality alongside a pint of draught Estrella beer. Spicy margaritas are crafted with properly tart fresh lime juice rather than sweet pre-mix. Small plates include good anchovies from Ortiz in grassy olive oil. Gildas consist of those anchovies impaled with a fat olive and sliver of fierce chili. Pan con tomate is intensely sweet and lustily seasoned on sourdough toast.

Single Chef Kitchen and Cooking Constraints

Only one chef works in the kitchen using a single induction hob for all cooking tasks. A Rational steam oven is on order to expand capabilities but is not yet installed. The menu is currently limited by the lack of extensive kitchen equipment. Tuna crudo is sliced from fine fish and seasoned with jalapeño. Burnt leeks are the only hot dish and are described as remarkable for the equipment used.

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Beverage Program and Service Standards

Patrons can drink a robust Côtes du Rhône from a serious wine list at a well-priced rate. The smoked mackerel pâté is noted for bursting with herbs and acidity. Goat's curd adds gentle acidity to the burnt leek dish. The chocolate mousse finish is dense, fudgy, slightly salty, and tastes like cake mixture. Service is rated as near to perfect with sweetness and savvy in equal measure.

Location Details and Cost Breakdown

The average cost is approximately £25 per head for a full dining experience. The address is 2B MacFarlane Road, London W12, with the website tillysw12.com. The restaurant is described as a neighbourhood venue with unfiltered charm. This hospitality model is considered pure and is expected to improve with age. The venue successfully offers a high-quality dining experience in a constrained space.