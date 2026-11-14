Tilly's Restaurant and Wine Bar Opens in Shepherd's Bush

A new venue in London W12 transforms by day into a coffee roastery and by night into a lively wine bar and restaurant serving creative small plates and cocktails.

A new culinary destination has emerged on a quiet backstreet in Shepherd's Bush, combining the energy of a specialty coffee roastery with the allure of a vibrant evening wine bar. Located at 2B MacFarlane Road in London W12, Tilly's operates with a dual identity that changes character as the day progresses, offering distinct experiences for morning visitors and evening diners.

During daylight hours, the venue functions as Bunker Coffee Works, a dedicated café and roastery where patrons can enjoy lattes and long blacks. However, the atmosphere shifts dramatically at 5pm when the daytime menu is replaced by an evening offering of gildas, margaritas, and an extensive selection of toasted dishes. This transition marks the beginning of a new nightlife option in the W12 postcode area.

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Venue Architecture and Atmosphere

The physical space occupies an old pottery studio situated just behind the Uxbridge Road. The interior features sloping ceilings and whitewashed walls that create a sense of intimacy, described by visitors as resembling a glorified lean-to or an architectural afterthought. Despite these modest architectural origins, the room is equipped with a large bar, a tiny kitchen, and mismatched furniture that contributes to its unique charm.

Lighting is kept low to enhance the evening ambiance, while disco music plays from the speakers, creating a thickly exuberant atmosphere. This setting provides a backdrop for a menu that relies on bold flavors and high-quality ingredients, appealing to diners seeking a relaxed yet sophisticated neighborhood experience.

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Culinary Offerings and Kitchen Constraints

The kitchen is currently operated by a single chef who works off one induction hob, which significantly limits the scope of the menu until additional equipment is installed. A Rational steam oven is reportedly on its way, but in the meantime, the limited kit means the focus remains on dishes that can be executed perfectly with minimal tools. This constraint has resulted in a curated selection of high-impact small plates.

The culinary journey often begins with scampi fries served alongside a pint of draught Estrella. Anchovies, likely from the brand Ortiz, are served in a slick of grassy olive oil. Gildas, the Basque tradition of skewered appetizers, feature more anchovies impaled on a cocktail stick alongside a fat olive and a sliver of fierce chili. Pan con tomate is prepared with intensely sweet and lustily seasoned tomatoes piled high upon sourdough toast.

Other notable dishes include a wonderful smoked mackerel pâté that bursts with herbs and acidity, paired with homemade pickles. Tuna crudo is sliced from a fine fish, properly seasoned, and scattered with jalapeño. The only hot dish on the menu, burnt leeks, is described as remarkable, featuring soft, sweet alliums studded with shards of walnut and goat's curd to add gentle acidity. This dish is said to stand proudly on its own, requiring little of the accompanying toast.

Wine Selection and Service Standards

The beverage program features a serious wine list with robust, well-priced options such as Côtes du Rhône. Cocktails are made with care, with spicy margaritas noted for being properly tart and made with fresh lime juice rather than pre-mix. The service at Tilly's is described as near perfect, balancing sweetness with savvy hospitality. This approach to customer care is considered a key element of the venue's success.

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The dining experience concludes with a dense, fudgy, slightly salty chocolate mousse that tastes like cake mixture. The overall cost for a meal is approximately £25 per head. The venue is located at tillysw12.com, offering a neighborhood restaurant with unfiltered charm that aims to improve with age.