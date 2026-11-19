The creator of Tilly Norwood, Eline Van der Velden, has teased her next project 'Storm Dogs' with 'Lion King' director Rob Minkoff.

Van der Velden, who runs the film’s production company Particle6, said the movie mixes real actors with some AI. Having AI actors play toddlers and dogs made life easier on set, she joked.

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"We Get Loads Of Offers, But No, We Don't Need It" -- Zurich Summit She also said her team had built a tech platform made “by creatives for creatives” to help produce the film. “It’s really hard to do AI well, that’s why there is so much slop,” said Van der Velden. “AI might reduce your budget by 50% but it won’t go to 0%. That’s why you’ve not seen a good AI feature yet.

”Van der Velden said her team is “pushing to get real actors back on screen even in this new medium,” while Particle6 has given jobs to 30 budding filmmakers in the past year.

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“I believe the industry will grow as a result of this technology,” she added. “Brands will want to come in, looking to be the next Mattel. It’s not dissimilar from the 1920s when the talkies came in. ”Van der Velden reflecting on a year in which her controversial AI creation Norwood has dominated chatter around AI and the industry.

“She really cut through the noise,” added Van der Velden. “She embodied the fear we’re all feeling when it comes to AI. ” Van der Velden, who is an actor herself, said Norwood was an “interesting experiment to see how my skills as an actor would translate in this new medium. ”Bird said AI is allowing practices developed by the streaming giants to be “replicated for the independent industry,” which can lead to “better creative decisions.

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