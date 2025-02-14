Tilda Swinton Taking a Break From Acting After 40-Year Career

Iconic actress Tilda Swinton announced a break from acting after 40 years in the industry, citing the current state of film finance and production as a factor. Swinton, who recently wrapped filming The Killer with Colin Farrell, plans to spend time developing new projects and taking a well-deserved rest.

A more deserving recipient of the festival’s top honor was hard to recall. Swinton has been a Berlinale regular since her screen debut, Derek Jarman’s Caravaggio, won the Silver Bear at the 1986 edition of the event. In the ensuing years, 26 of her films have screened across the Berlin festival’s various sections, including Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.

But when Swinton sat down with the press to discuss her 40-year career in the movies Friday morning, she had a startling surprise to reveal: We won’t be seeing much of Tilda Swinton on movie screens for a while. When asked by a journalist what unfulfilled dreams she has for the remainder of her career in the arts, Swinton said it’s a question that’s been very much on her mind. “I can tell you that when I go home on Monday to Scotland, I’m entering something that I’ve been looking forward to for about 15 years — which is a period of my life when I do something different,” Swinton said. “I can’t quite say what it is, but I can say I’m not shooting a film for the rest of this year. I want more time,” she added. Describing filmmaking as a “merciless mistress,” the actress said she had been “under the lash for a while,” because of recent changes to the way the types of artistic films she favors are financed and produced. Referring to the pre-pandemic era as “BC, or before COVID,” Swinton said the indie film world used to allow filmmakers ample time to develop projects and prepare artistically. But the artist-friendly rhythms of the past have been replaced by a “smash-and-grab” urgency because of “insecurity about finance,” which Swinton said “has been really strenuous for us all.” “And I need a break,” she added. “So I’m going to have one. I’m going to have some peace and quiet to think and figure out what the next 40 years are.” For fans fearing the worst — no more Tilda Swinton film performances — the actress made clear that she’s not fully retiring from the screen. “I want time to develop projects,” she said. “Some are for the cinema, some are not — but I need time.” Swinton recently completed filming The Killer', opposite Colin Farrell (the film wrapped production in the Chinese casino city of Macau last year)





