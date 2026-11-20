Tilda Swinton expresses excitement for Emma Mackey's casting as the White Witch in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. Read about their upcoming meeting at the Marrakech Film Festival.

Former White Witch actor Tilda Swinton has publicly addressed the casting of the iconic character in Netflix's upcoming Narnia: The Magician's Nephew series. Swinton starred in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 2005 as Jadis, the main antagonist also known as the White Witch. She later reprised the role in minor capacities for 2008's Prince Caspian and 2010's Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Mackey To Star In Narnia Reboot

Sex Education star Emma Mackey is now taking over as the White Witch for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. This new production reboots the fantasy property rather than functioning as a prequel to the previous film series based on C.S. Lewis' Narnia books. The announcement of Mackey's casting marks a significant transition for the franchise, which is set to release on February 12, 2027.

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Swinton Shares Excitement For Successor

While speaking with Variety, Swinton shared that although she has not met Emma Mackey before, she is looking forward to interacting with her at the Marrakech Film Festival. Swinton stated, I don't know her, but I will say, I don't know you, but nice to meet you. She added that she is excited for Mackey to take on the challenging role of the villain.

Mackey Describes Predecessor As Queen

In a separate conversation with the publication, Mackey described the soon coming face to face with Swinton as thrilling and called her Narnia predecessor a queen. Mackey, who is a jury member at the Marrakech Film Festival this year, said she and Swinton will meet for the first time during a group dinner on Saturday evening. She also referred to Swinton as her absolute dream person.

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Narnia Reboot Production Details

Greta Gerwig is directing and writing Narnia: The Magician's Nephew alongside the cast and crew involved in the project. The producers for the new series include Douglas Gresham, Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Greta Gerwig, and Vincent Sieber. The project is part of the broader The Chronicles of Narnia franchise managed under the Netflix banner.

Meeting Occurs Three Months Before Release

This meeting between the two actresses comes three months ahead of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew's release date. The story remains developing as fans await further updates on the reboot. Additional information is expected to be added as it becomes available in the coming months leading up to the 2027 premiere.