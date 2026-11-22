Swinton's ensemble hailed from the brand's spring 2027 collection designed by Matthieu Blazy.

Tilda Swinton attends the Opening Red Carpet of the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival on Nov. 20, 2026, in Marrakech.girl, Tilda Swinton attended the 23rd Marrakesh International Film Festival on Nov. 20, held in Marrakesh, wearing a full Chanel ensemble.in a two-toned composition.

Pastel colors made up the majority of the shoe, from seafoam green transitioning into a soft pink hue. Thin straps gave way to cutouts that created a peekaboo effect and buckle closures that kept Swinton’s shoes in place. Subtle 2- to 3-inch block heels rounded out the set. Chanel launched similar silhouettes to the actress’s own , but with lengthier heels.

Also read ‘Narnia’ White Witches Tilda Swinton and Emma Mackey Excited to Meet for the First Time at Marrakech Film Festival: ‘My Absolute Dream’

The style graced the runway for the fall season and comes in a variety of two-toned colorways along with some all-metallic variations. The throughline to all those similar shoes is cut-out detailing, a design choice that creates a peekaboo effect to the foot underneath. Traditional slingbacks feature closed uppers, while these geometric cut-outs impart a futuristic touch. The style is mod in nature, an aesthetic from the 50s and 60s that blew up with the rise of futurism.

While her shoes harkened back to the 50s and 60s, Swinton’s dress was something ripped right out of the 1920s. The Chanel flapper-esque ensemble hailed from the brand’s spring 2027 runway, designed by Matthieu Blazy. The garment featured a straight up-and-down silhouette with a drop waist, meant to be boxy. The dress was crafted from a pastel blue satin fabric and featured a mock neckline, a lack of sleeves, and a black sash-like motif across the thighs.

Advertisement

The skirt of this evening gown featured heavy pleating, creating textural interest.featured floral motifs throughout and was further accessorized with a plethora of lengthy necklaces in a slew of colors, another nod to flapper fashion. Flappers often wore lengthy strings of pearls, otherwise known as “rope” strands that swayed and created movement as flappers danced about. If flappers weren’t wealthy, they likely wore glass “pearls,” still creating that same effect without spending the big bucks.

Along with her dress, the actress wore subtle jewelry that was meant to be a supporting actor to Swinton’s ensemble. As usual, Swinton’s short blonde tresses were styled in a sweeping fashion, short and chic. Tilda Swinton attends the Opening Red Carpet of the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival on Nov.