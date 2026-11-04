Tilda Swinton and Naomi Hall to Star in Psychological Thriller The Portrait

Tilda Swinton and Naomi Hall lead a new psychological thriller based on Ilaria Bernardini's novel. Directed by Savanna Colangelo, filming begins in 2027 in the UK.

Tilda Swinton and Naomi Hall are set to headline a new psychological thriller titled The Portrait, which brings two complex characters into a shared London household. The film adaptation focuses on a secret affair between a writer and a wealthy businessman that spirals when illness changes their dynamic. Swinton will portray Valeria, an acclaimed author, while Hall plays Isla, the businessman's wife.

The Plot and Character Dynamics

The narrative centers on Valeria, played by Swinton, who has maintained a long-term clandestine relationship with Martín, a wealthy businessman. When Martín falls seriously ill and becomes inaccessible, Valeria becomes desperate to maintain contact with him during his final days. Her inability to reach him directly forces her to seek alternative means of proximity to the man she loves.

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Valeria approaches Isla, portrayed by Hall, who is Martín's wife and a working artist. Valeria commissions Isla to paint her portrait, creating a plausible reason to enter Martín's grand London townhouse. This arrangement allows Valeria to infiltrate the family's private life while concealing her true identity as Martín's lover.

The premise establishes a tense psychological game between the two women, built entirely on secrecy and deception. As Valeria integrates herself into the household, the dynamic shifts into a battle of competing loyalties. The film explores the power struggles that emerge when two women navigate a shared space defined by hidden truths and moral ambiguity.

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Creative Team and Production Details

The Portrait is adapted from a novel by Italian author Ilaria Bernardini. Savanna Colangelo, known for her previous works The Kindergarten Teacher and Worth, will write and direct the adaptation. Colangelo has stated that the project aligns with her ongoing exploration of female transgression and the various ways women exercise power within restrictive social structures.

Production duties are handled by Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren of Pie Films, the company behind The Lost Daughter and The Kindergarten Scientist. They will produce the film alongside Francesca Cualbu, representing the Italian production company The Apartment. This collaboration brings together acclaimed producers with a history of supporting complex, character-driven cinema.

Principal photography is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2027. The production will take place in the United Kingdom, specifically utilizing the grand architecture of London townhouses to reflect the opulent yet claustrophobic setting of the story. This timeline allows for extensive preparation and casting finalizations before the cameras begin rolling.

Market Representation and Release Strategy

WME Independent has secured domestic rights representation for the film and will present it at the American Film Market. Rocket Science will manage international sales, positioning the project for global distribution. The sales strategy aims to leverage the star power of the cast and the critical acclaim associated with the director and producers.

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The announcement of this casting and creative team has generated significant interest in the upcoming psychological thriller. The combination of Swinton's intense dramatic presence and Hall's artistic depth suggests a formidable on-screen rivalry. Industry observers anticipate that the film will continue the trend of sophisticated, morally complex narratives that have defined recent award-season discussions.

The focus on female agency and the subversion of traditional domestic roles adds another layer of depth to the production. By examining the intersection of art, love, and deception, The Portrait promises to be a compelling addition to the thriller genre. The involvement of Pie Films ensures that the project will maintain high production values and narrative integrity throughout its development and filming phases.