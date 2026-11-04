TikToker Marcel Johnson Dead at 32 After Battle With Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

Marcel Johnson—who rose to fame on social media while documenting his journey with stage four stomach cancer—has died at 32, his wife Taylor shared: “I lost a whole entire half of me.”

The influencer—who regularly documented his experience with stomach cancer on social media—has died just over a year after he received the stage four diagnosis, his wifeNov. 3 alongside a carousel of photos documenting her and Marcel’s love story.

“He fought so hard for so long. He was so tired & exhausted & in so much pain. ” Taylor noted that on the day of his death, the only words her husband said to her were, “‘I’m ready to go,’ and that was in the morning,” she recalled.

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“He still fought to hang on all day so we just got a bit more time. ”“I truly don’t even have words right now,” she said.

“I feel like this can’t be real life. How can this be real f--kng life. I thought I was going to wake up and he was still going to be here beside me. I love him with my whole entire being and life will absolutely never ever be the same.

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”in August 2025. Since then, he regularly posted videos online documenting his medical treatments while also sharing a candid look into his cancer journey..

“Update 2. Hospice has been calling every day to ask if I’m ready for bedtime; I have no more options. Update 3, if I can make it to Oct. 15 and strong enough to travel, I’ll go to my appointment at City of Hope in Cali. But I gotta make it there first .

”of him flying on a private plane to the City of Hope Medical Center in California. Ten days later, he shared a video of himself leaving the hospital in a wheelchair as he was heading home, noting that he’d gotten “some answers I needed,” withBut the TikToker fought for every second spent with his loved ones.

As a GoFundMe set up for Marcel’s family read, “He beat the odds the doctor gave him but ultimately he was at peace and ready to not be in pain. ”