TikToker arrested after big cat mauls teen to death during video shoot at private farm

A TikToker and farm owner were arrested after a big cat fatally mauled a teenage worker during a video shoot in Pakistan, Lahore officials said.

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The animal"got out of control in the presence of the TikToker, who had come to the farmhouse to make a TikTok video, leaving a farm employee critically injured," Lahore police said in a post on X. Although police described the animal as a lioness, a photo shared by the agency alongside its statement appeared to show a tiger. A tiger reportedly released from its enclosure for a TikTok video fatally mauled a 19-year-old employee at a private breeding farm in Pakistan.

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The victim, 19, was identified as Talha, while the arrested farm owner was identified as Fayyaz and the TikToker as Noman, according to The Times of India. The outlet added that the TikToker had reportedly asked for the animal to be released from its enclosure for aNEARLY 100 MONKEYS ESCAPE ENCLOSURE, INVADE NEIGHBORHOODS AS OFFICIALS SCRAMBLE TO RECAPTURE THEM Investigators are examining whether the farm had the proper permits to keep the big cat, whether adequate safety measures were in place and whether negligence played a role in the attack.