TikTok-Viral Skincare & Beauty Products That Are Ridiculously Good

We've compiled a list of must-have skincare and beauty products that have taken TikTok by storm. From pore-cleansing oils and snail mucin serums to hair masks and under-eye treatments, these amazing finds will upgrade your routine and leave you glowing.

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

I have tried so many face washes and nose strips, but with this, my blackheads and pores are shrinking tremendously. It also smells good and makes my skin very soft. I use it right after I get out of the shower while my pores are still warm and opened up — then I rub circles with two squirts of the oil on my face for about a minute and rinse it off. This is a miracle worker!!! Goodbye blackheads!!' —addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌\I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing , rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! \'I’ve been using the COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Face Serum for a few weeks now, andThe serum is incredibly hydrating, yet lightweight, and it absorbs quickly without leaving any sticky residue.The snail mucin works wonders in improving skin texture, reducing the appearance of fine lines, and calming any redness or irritation. I’ve also noticed my skin’s elasticity has improved, making it look more youthful and refreshed. This serum has become a crucial part of my skincare routine — it's gentle enough for daily use and really delivers on its promises. Highly recommend it for anyone looking for a powerful, yet soothing treatment!' —works just like a hair mask to repair your locks in five minutes flat. The Ceramide 3- and collagen-packed formula repairs all types of hair, whether you've got over-processed tresses or 4c hair that's susceptible to dryness. Reviewers even say 'I bought this based on a review in a BuzzFeed article. I have long, thick, curly hair and use this maybe once a week. I get a ton of compliments every time, and I absolutely love the way my hair feels afterward. So amazingly soft. I use it in the shower and usually wash my hair and then towel dry it. I put a small amount in my hair, mostly on the roots. Let it sit while I shave my legs, and then rinse it out and comb through with a wide-tooth comb.review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatmenttargets dark circles with the aid of antioxidant-rich yerba mate, caffeine, peptides, and three forms of hyaluronic acid. Pat in a pea-sized amount and voila!'Amazing price! Amazing hydration! I used to have an issue with my concealer creasing and looking dry and this was life changing.' —eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than 5 minutes. They look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!patches, but can't stomach throwing even more money at your acne. Paying for clear skin is just the worst, isn't it??:'I LOVE the look of pimple patches on myself (as weird as that sounds) and absolutely hate the semi-clear ones, since they just draw my eyes to something that’s SUPPOSED to be invisible. So I easily fell in love with theI love them and literally wear them all the time. So many people have complimented me, saying, 'Oh my gosh, I love how you just wear stickers on your face; it’s adorable.' These also work as the TikTok Shop ones that are really popular right now and are cheaper! 10/10 from me :)' —(my fellow '90s babies — it's on Amazon Prime!!!) into the wee hours of the morning. Plus, it comes in a cutesy polar bear container and, I mean, that's enough to sell me.How does this cute lil' guy work, you may be asking? It's filled with active marine ingredients like Icelandic moss, xylitol, niacinamide, and adenosine — that's how!I use this every single morning after washing my face to help de-puff the bags under my eyes. Works almost instantl





