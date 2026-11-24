Thousands of users are reporting issues with the social media platform TikTok.

High Wind Warning from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyfrom WED 5:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Upper Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Camden County, Mercer County, New Castle County The TikTok logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone placed on a reflective surface onto which an abstract illustration in blue and pink is projected.

On Tuesday afternoon, the website Downdector reported more than 25,000 users having issues connecting to the social media platform TikTok. The global social media platform enables its users to create short-form videos with music integration. The global social media platform enables its users to create short-form videos with music integration.

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TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore and it also has offices in Berlin, Dubai, Dublin, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, San Jose, Seoul, Sydney, and Tokyo.