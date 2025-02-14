TikTok Users Obsessed With Couple's 'Vacuum Date' Romance

A woman's parents' love for cleaning together has gone viral on TikTok, with users praising their unique way of bonding. The couple, Julie and Scott, rediscovered romance during the pandemic and now enjoy regular 'vacuum dates,' a tradition that began after their divorce.

A woman's parents were making so much noise downstairs, daughter Rachel Gaede had to investigate. What she stumbled upon quickly went viral on TikTok. Equipped with a vacuum each, Julie and Scott, both 55, cranked up their music, with Scott exclaiming: 'It's just like old times!' as he plugged his device in and got to work cleaning. The video, posted to (@gachelraede), racked up over 2.4 million views in just four days.

Gaede, an art director who lives in New York, told Newsweek that her parents have been cleaning together since they rekindled their romance during the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Funny enough, these vacuum dates stemmed from their divorce,' she said. 'Since they'd both lived separately for so many years, by the time they moved back in together, we had a lot of duplicate items.' Most duplicates were donated elsewhere, she said, but, 'this family loves to clean, so we chose to keep both vacuums.' The text layered over the video read: 'This is romance! I just came downstairs and both my parents were chanting 'vacuum date.''' My parents are definitely both clean freaks,' Gaede told Newsweek. 'They love to keep a clean space and have a clean home.' Growing up, when my sister and I were assigned chores, they always told us it'd go quicker and be more fun if we did them together. It was easy to see that they were right because that's how they cleaned too.' They both love to pick a day for a cleaning date, whip out all our cleaning supplies and get their home looking all sparkly and clean together.' But there was a time when their cleaning sprees weren't so jolly. Gaede recalled tension and conflict in their Cincinnati, Ohio, home, which led to the divorce. Then, a couple of years later, the pandemic hit. Gaede said: 'They were forced into a quarantine circle, and they became friends again.' One thing led to another, and eventually, we found ourselves helping Dad plan his (second) proposal to Mom!' The heartwarming reunion was even dubbed a real-life Parent Trap, referring to the 1998 film featuring Lindsay Lohan. Their relationship has now become goals for many TikTok users, who commented on their 'co-cleaning' clip. 'They're just romanticizing cleaning,' read one comment with almost 40,000 likes. 'Not gonna lie. This is the future of my dreams,' said another user. A third chimed in: 'My husband and I like to have 'laundry parties' where we turn on a movie and wash and fold every piece of laundry, and it's amazing.' If you have a family dilemma, let us know via [email protected]. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek





