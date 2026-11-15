Tennessee Taxidermist Brandon Honea Charged With Aggravated Animal Cruelty After Livestream Opossum Killing

Brandon Terry Honea, a 34-year-old Tennessee taxidermist, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after a TikTok livestream showed him killing an opossum by slamming it against a porch.

A Tennessee man is facing serious legal consequences after a disturbing video allegedly showing him killing an opossum during a TikTok livestream prompted multiple calls to authorities.

Brandon Terry Honea, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and formally charged with aggravated animal cruelty by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. The arrest follows a series of complaints received by law enforcement starting on November 9. Reports from various outlets confirm that the suspect, who works as a taxidermist and regularly broadcasts on TikTok, was captured on camera engaging in what witnesses described as sadistic behavior.

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Livestream Shows Animal Cruelty

According to details reported by TMZ and other news outlets, the livestream footage shows Honea picking up an opossum by its tail. He is then seen repeatedly slamming the animal against the side of a porch in a brutal display. During the live broadcast, a woman can be heard off-camera pleading with Honea to stop his actions. The audio captures her begging him to have mercy as the incident unfolds, highlighting the distress caused by the act.

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Honea reportedly defended his actions during the stream by claiming the opossum had been killing his chickens. He also allegedly stated that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had previously told him he had not done anything wrong regarding the animal. Suspect photos released by authorities show Honea with unkempt hair and facial hair, wearing a camouflage shirt. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has emphasized that they take all reports of animal cruelty seriously.

In a statement provided to Fox 54, the office affirmed its commitment to protecting the community from such cruelty. The sheriff's department remains dedicated to investigating these reports thoroughly and holding offenders accountable. Honea's mugshot has circulated widely online since his arrest on November 11. The visual evidence of his appearance contrasts sharply with the violent nature of the alleged crime depicted in the social media video.

Public Outrage and Legal Penalties

The case has drawn significant attention from animal welfare advocates and the general public. Many are outraged by the graphic nature of the livestream and the perceived callousness of the suspect. Legal experts note that the charge of aggravated animal cruelty carries significant penalties under Tennessee law. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how online animal abuse is prosecuted.

Law enforcement agencies are increasingly monitoring social media platforms for reports of illegal activities. This case highlights the role of citizen complaints in triggering criminal investigations. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's alleged comment that no wrong was done has added a layer of controversy to the situation. Critics argue that such statements undermine wildlife protection efforts.

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As the legal proceedings unfold, the community continues to react to the events. The incident has sparked broader discussions about animal welfare and online accountability.