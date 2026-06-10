TikTok Star Alix Earle Takes a Run for Her Money with Dress Similar to Influencer's Outfit

Alix Earle, a TikTok star, made a statement at Art Basel with a dress that eerily resembled an ensemble worn by an influencer in a recent TikTok video. She also responded to a nod from the influencer's music video, using his exact words in her caption.

TikTok star Alix Earle turned heads at Art Basel thanks to her little white dress , proving she hasn't let her breakup from Braxton Berrios get her down.

She hit up the famed Miami art festival on Friday, December 5, wowing in a ribbed corset minidress with cutouts at her upper thigh that can best be described as a run for her money by donning a dress eerily similar to an ensemble the influencer wore in a recent TikTok video. He tagged Earle, 25, in the caption of his Wednesday, June 10, clip, seductively singing the verse, ‘I can’t lay down my head / Without wishing you came along / I am having the ‘This song is going to wreck me,’ he captioned his clip, using her exact words.

Earle also tagged Boone in her original video uploaded on June 6, writing, ‘Release it now plz. ’ After seeing Boone’s nod to her viral clip, Earle responded with a resounding ‘YES! ’ The musician replied by hitting the heart button. Benson Boonita, one social media user wrote.

‘Why the dress eating though,’ a second echoed, while a third agreed, ‘One thing about Benson? He’s committed to the bit.





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Alix Earle Art Basel Braxton Berrios Dress Influencer Music Video Run For Her Money Tiktok White Dress

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