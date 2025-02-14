TikTok Returns to Apple and Google App Stores After National Security Concerns

After a month-long absence from app stores due to national security concerns, TikTok is back. The popular video-sharing app was removed following a law requiring its parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations. However, President Trump's executive order delaying the law's enforcement has allowed TikTok's return while negotiations continue.

The popular short-video app TikTok is once again available for download on Apple and Google's app store s, almost a month after it was removed due to national security concerns. The Chinese-owned platform disappeared from the stores on January 18th after its parent company, ByteDance, temporarily halted service in the U.S. to protest a law requiring divestment of its American operations. The move sparked legal battles and uncertainty for TikTok's estimated 170 million U.S. users.

However, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day back in office, delaying enforcement of the law for 75 days—allowing the app to return while negotiations over its future continue.TikTok's removal stemmed from the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was signed into law by former President Joe Biden in April. The legislation mandated that ByteDance divest TikTok's U.S. operations by January 19th or face an outright ban. The U.S. government argued that ByteDance's alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party posed a national security risk, citing concerns about data privacy and potential foreign influence. The Supreme Court upheld the law in January, ruling that 'Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns.'TikTok, however, fought back, calling the law unconstitutional and a violation of First Amendment rights. The company warned that if forced to divest, it would shut down its U.S. operations entirely rather than comply. TikTok's return came after Trump extended the deadline for compliance to April 5th, allowing the app to remain operational while further negotiations take place. Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he wanted the U.S. to have a 50% ownership stake in a joint venture that would keep TikTok 'in good hands.' It remains unclear whether ByteDance will ultimately divest or strike a deal with a U.S.-based company to avoid further legal action





