TikTok Returns to App Stores, but Legal Battles Continue

Despite being reinstated on Apple and Google's app stores, TikTok's legal issues persist due to a federal ban and the complexities of a potential sale.

Apple and Google have reinstated TikTok on their respective app store s, just over three weeks after its removal. This follows the implementation of a federal ban on the short-form video app, which commenced the day before President Trump's second inauguration. While TikTok's global popularity remains undeniable, especially with the upcoming launch of new iPhones, its return to app store s doesn't signal the end of its legal troubles.

Amidst the wave of executive orders signed by President Trump on his return to the White House, one order delayed the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days. This delay aims to allow time for a potential sale that addresses American concerns. Apple and Google initially hesitated to bring back TikTok, apprehensive about the possible lack of constitutional authority for President Trump to instruct the Justice Department not to enforce a ban passed by Congress. To avoid potential hefty fines, both companies chose to postpone TikTok's reinstatement.However, US Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly assured Apple, and presumably Google as well, that restoring TikTok temporarily wouldn't violate the law. Despite this assurance, Google reportedly intends to keep the app in its store only until the end of the 75-day extension. The path to a successful sale remains riddled with obstacles. Any deal involving US investors acquiring TikTok would necessitate approval from China's government, highlighting the very reason behind the US ban in the first place. This ongoing saga reflects the growing scrutiny TikTok has faced from US lawmakers over the past few years





