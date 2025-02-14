TikTok Returns to App Stores After Brief Removal

TikTok, the popular social media app, faced a potential shutdown in the U.S. due to concerns over data privacy and the spread of Chinese propaganda. After being removed from app stores, the app was reinstated following assurances from President Trump and a letter from the Attorney General stating that an immediate ban was unlikely.

Last month, TikTok received a reprieve from President Donald Trump after facing a potential shutdown in the U.S. This reprieve came following a bill signed by then-President Joe Biden in April, which mandated ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to either sell the app or face a ban in the U.S. The deadline for the sale was set for January 19, 2025. U.S. lawmakers had sought to shut down TikTok due to several concerns.

Primarily, they were worried that as a Chinese company, TikTok had been collecting the personal data of American subscribers, including teenagers. Additionally, there were concerns that TikTok was disseminating Chinese propaganda to American youth through the content it shared with its subscribers. On Saturday night, January 18th, TikTok went dark and was removed from both Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. Just as the app was about to be shut down, a soon-to-be inaugurated Donald Trump announced that he would grant ByteDance additional time to find a buyer for TikTok. While the app was restored for American users, Apple and Google both decided to keep TikTok off their respective app stores. Despite Trump's assurances of extending the deadline, Apple and Google removed TikTok's listing. In a January 20th executive order, Trump stated that he had instructed his Attorney General not to enforce the act for a period of 75 days, allowing his administration to determine the appropriate course of action. On the night of the app's removal, both Apple and Google received a letter from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stating that an immediate ban on TikTok was unlikely. Armed with this protection, Apple and Google felt confident enough to reinstate TikTok's listing in their app stores, allowing iOS and Android users to install TikTok on their devices again. Both app stores had pulled TikTok's listing when the app went dark on January 18th, and even though ByteDance brought the app back online the next day, Apple and Google kept it off their stores until February 13th.





