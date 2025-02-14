TikTok Recovers Traffic After App Store Removal Amidst National Security Concerns

The Chinese-owned app TikTok faced a temporary ban in the U.S. due to national security concerns. The app was removed from the App Store and Google Play Store, but has since recovered a significant portion of its traffic.

The Chinese-owned app TikTok had been removed from the App Store and Google Play Store on January 18th after TikTok's leadership temporarily halted its service in the U.S. in response to a national security law. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office to extend the law's deadline by an additional 75 days to April 5th. TikTok could have incurred harsh penalties for violating the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

That law, which former President Trump had signed in April, required China-based ByteDance to divest its TikTok U.S. operations by January 19th or face an effective ban of the app in the country.The law was based on concerns that TikTok violates the First Amendment rights of its over 170 million U.S. users, while the U.S. government made the case that ByteDance's ownership and its alleged ties to the People's Republic of China make the app a national security risk. The Biden administration in January, and, in an opinion, said, 'Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.' Trump, despite the move to ban the app, said he would postpone enforcement of the ban. He signed an executive order on his first day in office to extend the law's deadline by an additional 75 days to April 5th. He also posted on his Truth Social platform that he 'would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture' in order to 'save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up.'Despite being removed from the two app stores for nearly a month, TikTok had recovered about 90% of the traffic it was seeing prior to the law's January 19th deadline.





