TikTok Influencer William Hooper Found Safe After Disappearing Amid Social Media Anxiety

William Hooper, a 29-year-old TikTok influencer with over 23,000 followers, was found safe in Camden County after his parents reported he had disappeared due to anxiety from his newfound social media fame. He had left his home without his phone or wallet and was last seen on 34th Street in Manhattan. Police stated there was no criminality involved, and all efforts were to assist the family. Hooper had stopped posting in March after feeling overwhelmed by the pressures of his online presence.

William “Bill” Hooper has over 23,000 followers on TikTok which brought “anxiety” to the 29-year-old, his parents said. Lyndhurst Police Deputy Chief Paul F. Haggerty told The Post in a statement that “William resurfaced in Camden County on his own accord around noon today.

” “There was no criminality with this investigation, and all law enforcement efforts were in assistance of the Hooper family,” the statement continued. Hooper’s parents, Jim and Marilyn, previously pleaded with the public for the safe return of their son, who had been “overwhelmed” by his newfound social media stardom,The influencer who boasts 23,000 TikTok followers, reportedly left his Lyndhurst home on May 21 without his cellphone or wallet and boarded a train bound for the Big Apple — and had last been seen walking on 34th Street, according to the outlet.

Facebook/ Lyndhurst Police Department Problems arose last year when Hooper hurt his leg and lost his job at a Manhattan wine store, forcing him to move back in with his parents, they said. In some videos, he pushed people to respect themselves and stop using substances, including marijuana. Facebook/ Lyndhurst Police Department After his newfound internet fame, his family said he began feeling anxious and pressured by the his new fame and stopped posting videos in March.

“I think he was overwhelmed by modern-day use of cellphones and with blowing up on TikTok. ” William"Bill" Hooper has over 23,000 followers on TikTok which brought"anxiety" to the 29-year-old, his parents said. The 29-year-old was located in"good health" on Friday at noon. The Lyndhurst PD were unable to provide The Post with further details of the case.





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