Max Trobe sells T-shirts with offensive lyrics for £19.99, pledging profits to women's charities after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned his Downing Street video.

Max Trobe, a social media personality also known by the handle Max Balegde, has launched the sale of T-shirts featuring lyrics from a controversial video recorded outside Downing Street. The influencer is pricing the garments at £19.99 each and has committed to directing all financial proceeds toward organizations supporting women.

Trobe Sells Offensive Lyrics for Charity

Trobe is offering T-shirts printed with the phrase '52 bumboclaat p*ssywagon chicken nuggets'. This statement follows intense public criticism regarding a video he filmed in Jamaica Patois, which included highly offensive language. He asserts that the revenue generated from these sales will go one hundred percent to women's charities, framing the venture as a way to transform negative attention into positive social contribution.

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The influencer described the accusations against him as untrue and absurd, claiming they inspired him to use his sudden surge of visibility for charitable purposes. He suggested that the T-shirt could serve as a unique gift item, noting that he prefers to create good outcomes from chaos rather than simply stirring up controversy for personal gain.

Conservative Leader Condemns the Video

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch strongly criticized the content, describing the video as containing disgusting and pejorative comments about women's private parts. She explicitly rejected the influencer's actions during a session in the House of Commons, labeling the language as obscene and noting references that some interpret as derogatory slang for white women. Badenoch argued that such behavior debases the office of the Prime Minister and contradicts commitments to fighting violence against women.

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The original video, which was later deleted from TikTok, showed Trobe miming to a song with explicit lyrics outside the famous black door of the Prime Minister's residence. The phrase 'bumboclaat' is considered highly offensive in Jamaican culture, deriving from a term for a used sanitary towel. Trobe, who is twenty-seven years old, faces scrutiny for his choice of location and content while representing himself as a invited guest at a reception for social media creators.

Broader Political Fallout and Criticism

The controversy extends beyond Trobe to include other influencers and political figures involved in the event. Fashion influencer Felicia Pennant also faced backlash after dancing to a song titled 'low-budget vagina' on the steps of Downing Street, an act she admitted was inappropriate. Meanwhile, Mayor of London Andy Burnham refused to apologize for engaging with young social media figures, despite pressure from opposition members who view the event as a degradation of governmental dignity.

Trobe has maintained that he was invited to tea by Andy Burnham, a claim that the Prime Minister's official spokesperson declined to confirm for future receptions. The situation highlights a growing political tension regarding the role of digital influencers in official government spaces and the appropriateness of their content when broadcast from such prestigious locations.

Next Steps and Public Reaction

Trobe continues to defend his actions, suggesting that critics are out of touch and that his charitable intent should overshadow the offensive nature of the original clip. The T-shirt sale remains active through his online bio, with the influencer challenging the political establishment to do more good rather than focusing on outrage. As the video remains available on YouTube, the debate over free speech, cultural sensitivity, and political decorum in the digital age persists.