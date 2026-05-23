TikTok Influencer Advice Leads to Potentially Deadly Food Poisoning

Muscle-bound young men on TikTok have been sharing their unruly methods of bulking up by making large quantities of ground mince and rice, posing as the simple but irresistible 'boy kibble'. However, microbiologists warn that such a practice can be hazardous to your health due to the presence of bacteria and toxins in the meal, potentially leading to severe food poisoning.

TikTok gym bros will do almost anything in the pursuit of easy gains, but scientists warn the latest trend could prove deadly. Body-conscious young men are now ditching their protein shakes in favor of a simple, bulky meal of ground mince and rice, nicknamed \' boy kibble \'.

Fans of the cheap and cheerful recipe often try to save time by making huge batches of the protein-rich dish to eat throughout the week. However, microbiologists say that boy kibble is a \'recipe for disaster\'. Scientists warn that TikTok-influenced gym goers may be inadvertently putting themselves at risk of serious, and potentially life-threatening, food poisoning.

Dr Primrose Freestone, an expert on food safety from the University of Leicester, told the Daily Mail: \'Rice is a problematic food for batch meal making\'. That is because cooked rice is the perfect breeding ground for Bacillus bacteria. If these start to grow in your food, eating an infected bowl of boy kibble can lead to severe nausea and vomiting that can last days





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Boy Kibble Tiktok Food Poisoning Muscle Building Nutrition

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