TikTok Faces National Security Concerns and Potential Ban in the U.S.

This article discusses the ongoing controversy surrounding TikTok in the United States, focusing on the national security concerns raised by the app's Chinese ownership and data collection practices. It details the legal challenges faced by TikTok, including President Trump's executive order and the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The article also explores the Biden administration's stance on TikTok and the app's efforts to recover from its temporary removal from app stores.

The Chinese-owned social media app TikTok was removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on January 18th after TikTok's leadership temporarily halted its service in the U.S. in response to a national security law. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office to extend the law's deadline by an additional 75 days to April 5th. This followed an order in April that required China -based ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to divest its U.S.

operations by January 19th or face an effective ban of the app in the country.The national security law, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, stated that TikTok posed a threat due to ByteDance's ownership and alleged ties to the People's Republic of China. The U.S. government argued that the app could have incurred harsh penalties for violating the law and that its data collection practices raised concerns about national security. TikTok, on the other hand, maintained that it does not share user data with the Chinese government and that the ban violated the First Amendment rights of its over 170 million U.S. users.The Biden administration in January also expressed concerns about TikTok's data security and its relationship with China, affirming that 'Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.' Despite the ongoing legal battles, Trump indicated a willingness to postpone the ban's enforcement. He stated on his Truth Social platform that he would 'like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture' in order to 'save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up.' Despite being removed from the two app stores for nearly a month, TikTok had recovered about 90% of the traffic it was seeing prior to the law's January 19th deadline





